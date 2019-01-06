A recently appointed county official plans to decline his appointment to avoid violating state open meeting laws.
“What we’re thinking for me to do is to not accept the appointment,” Thomas Delaney Jr., told the Sun. He was appointed Nov. 27 by county commissioners to the Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee.
“We felt that because of the potential conflicts as well as allegations of improper deliberation...it would be better for me to decline the appointment so I could be more effective with the Manchester Waterway rehabilitation project,” he said. He was referring to his conversations with members of the Manchester Waterway Civic Association, of which he is director.
County commissioners appointed Delaney, of O’Hara Drive, to the advisory committee over the objection of the committee’s chairman, Thomas Brock. Brock told the commission at its meeting that three advisory committee members would be from the same street. Commissioners told Brock that Delaney was the only applicant and did not appear to have a conflict of interest.
The county website states that one of the advisory committee’s responsibilities is: “To coordinate and promote public and private efforts to restore and preserve Charlotte County’s beaches and shores.”
At the first meeting that Delaney would have attended on Jan. 3, committee members were not aware of any plans to decline the appointment, and Delaney was not present. Fellow committee member Jeffrey Anlauf announced that he feared a recent appointment put him in the position of violating Florida Sunshine laws.
He told the Sun after the meeting that it was Delaney’s appointment that put him at risk. Sunshine laws state that members of a governmental body cannot discuss issues before the board outside of an official meeting.
Delaney and Anlauf are both leading members of the civic association. That association is not a governmental body, but it advocates on issues that could come before the Beaches and Shores committee. In particular, the association is now working on a project to open up parts of the waterway that were blocked decades ago.
“The last thing I want to do is sit up in Tallahassee for a tribunal,” Anlauf said, referring to proceedings when public officials violate ethics laws.
Manchester Waterway association leaders believe the proposed project could improve water quality as well as property values. A feasibility study paid for by public and private funds, is currently underway, Delaney told the Sun.
Delaney expressed his plans to decline when contacted by the Sun later in the day on Jan. 3.
The waterway project, if undertaken, would involve state and federal agencies, Anlauf said. The waterway is one which flows into Charlotte Harbor at the end of Midway Boulevard. It has long stretches of environmentally protected land.
County Attorney Janette Knowlton confirmed that Anlauf was right to be concerned, but such conflicts can be handled.
“We have several of those situations throughout the county,” she said.
Short of one member leaving one of the boards, she said, other options include one member leaving the civic association meeting when Beaches and Shores matters come up. Another option, she said, it to never discuss the advisory committee at the civic association, and to print out minutes of the advisory committee meetings for association members. Advisory committee members could offer to discuss relevant issues with association members outside of the association meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.