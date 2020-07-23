The man was in a ditch. His motorcycle was in pieces, some of it embedded into the side of an optometrist’s office.
Charlotte County Fire/EMS medic Manny Mendoza and his crew from Station 1 cut away the man’s pants and found a leg that no longer appeared to be a leg.
The man somehow was conscious, but Mendoza couldn’t find a pulse. The man needed blood, but Mendoza couldn’t find a vein.
When the LifeFlight helicopter pulled away from Kings Highway and Tamiami Trail on that night in March 2019, Mendoza headed back to the station figuring James McGhee was a dead man.
McGhee shook Mendoza’s hand Thursday morning.
“They said I’d never walk again and I walked and they said I’d never talk again but I talked,” McGhee said.
“People go 10 or 15 years doing this without having somebody be able to walk back in the station after something like that and say thank you,” Mendoza said. “It’s very appreciated. Very appreciated.”
Call it a comeback
McGhee moved to Port Charlotte seven years ago to get away from Battle Creek, Michigan. What he found seemingly was a paradise compared to what he called a crime-ridden former home. Better, Florida weather was made for motorcycles, and McGhee had a passion for his Harley-Davidson.
On the night of March 22, 2019, McGhee was driving down Kings Highway toward its intersection with Tamiami Trail and that’s the last of his memory. He was told later another driver forced him off the road and into a guidewire supporting a telephone pole.
When Mendoza’s team arrived, the witness who had called in the accident said McGhee had been thrown more than 100 feet, cartwheeling through the air until he hit the side of a building and rolled into a ditch.
“The bystander came over and told me what he saw, how he hit, how far he flew and by the time we got there, he was conscious, but very much out of it,” Mendoza recalled of that night. “We cut away his pants and his leg, it was complete angulation. No color to him, no pulses. He was awake but we couldn’t feel any pulses.”
Mendoza called in a LifeFlight helicopter and attempted to get some blood into McGhee. After a fruitless search for a vein, he wound up punching a hole into a bone in McGhee’s right shoulder. The helicopter landed in a nearby parking lot and McGhee was loaded aboard. Mendoza had his doubts. Two hours later, he contacted the flight crew to get their prognosis.
“They said he went into cardiac arrest,” Mendoza said. “At Lee Memorial, they suspected he was going to lose his right arm and leg. It’s not a normal thing. We expect less than 1 percent of trauma arrests to come back.”
The long road
McGhee died on the LifeFlight, but was brought back. Minutes later at Lee Memorial, he died again, long enough for doctors to think he was gone.
McGhee had broken 28 bones. He had ruptured both kidneys and his liver. The front of this throat was crushed, as were his vocal cords. His lungs had collapsed. Doctors turned to a machine known as “The Oscillator,” in which only one person in the past 10 years had survived.
“They flipped the switch and closed their eyes,” McGhee said. “The machine comes on and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, he survived.’”
Odds remained long. McGhee was given a 3 percent chance to live during his first 35 days while in a coma at the hospital.
Then came the day McGhee dreamed of a stranger was standing over him. He opened his eyes and emerged from his coma to find a stranger standing over him. The man’s name was Scott Nelson. Days earlier, a social worker had asked Nelson, a spiritual man, to come visit McGhee and offer a prayer for him. Nelson returned every day, whispering verses in McGhee’s ear until the day McGhee woke.
“He did that for a man he doesn’t even know,” McGhee said. “It was a pretty radical experience for me.”
About as radical as his subsequent rehabilitation.
The former Golden Gloves boxer soon became irritated with his rehab team and fired everyone.
“I had had it. I was so fed up,” McGhee said. “I told myself I’m not going to be an invalid. I’m not just going to sit around and deteriorate. They said I’d probably never walk or talk again but maybe the third or fourth week out of the hospital, I got off my walker. It was a long road but I did it.”
Giving thanks
McGhee drives past Station 1 every day. He passes the scene of his accident every day. His private security license was not renewed due to the accident and his resulting high risk of contracting COVID-19, so he’s biding his time, hoping he will eventually be able to get back to work.
One day, he decided he really needed to stop in at Station 1 and give a little thanks.
Thursday, he finally shook Mendoza’s hand.
“I just thought I’d show them some love,” McGhee said.
Mendoza has been a paramedic for 10 years and is wrapping up his second year with Charlotte County Fire/EMS. He said it was just the third time someone stopped in to say thanks.
“It’s what we get into the job for,” Mendoza said. “Things change in a heartbeat, so always be mindful of your surroundings and be thankful. Anything can happen at any given moment.”
For the record, McGhee now drives a Ford Mustang.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.