PORT CHARLOTTE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visited Port Charlotte on Friday to reiterate his department's commitment to helping Floridians.
Becerra, appearing with local officials at the Charlotte County Cultural Center, repeated a message previously shared by President Joe Biden.
"We're going to be here as long as you need us," Becerra said.
The Cultural Center is hosting a Disaster Medical Assistance Team site, where local residents can go for low-level medical treatment.
Dr. Joseph Pepe, administrator for Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, said the DMAT can provide triage care, pre-hospital treatment, and general health care services.
In the event a patient needs hospital-level care, the Port Charlotte DMAT site partners with the Charlotte County Fire Department to transport that patient to the nearest operating hospital.
The DMAT sites were vital in the immediate aftermath of the storm when power outages forced the temporary closure of several local hospitals, Pepe said.
Both ShorePoint Port Charlotte — close to the Cultural Center — and ShorePoint Punta Gorda are back in operation, including emergency rooms, according to officials.
Pepe said Friday that Fawcett Memorial Hospital is anticipating a "partial" re-opening next week, with full restoration planned to take several months.
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital is also open after closing due to power and water issues.
Pepe offered his praise to local hospital staff and other organizations like Charlotte County Emergency Management for their work evacuating patients to other facilities after the power loss. An estimated 1,000 patients were successfully evacuated over the course of just five hours.
"We could not have done that without our community partners," Pepe said.
Dawn O'Connell, HHS assistant secretary for Preparedness and Response, said approximately 350 medical personnel had been deployed to areas of Florida affected by Hurricane Ian in the last several days.
"We stand with the people of Port Charlotte...and all those impacted by Hurricane Ian," O'Connell said Friday.
A DMAT site has the capacity to serve 250 people in a 24 hour period, with enough supplies for three days until resupply is needed.
The medical staff at these facilities are "intermittent federal employees" who are activated by order, similar to the National Guard.
Mike Thorp, a team commander with HHS, said that the staff at the DMAT sites are activated for two-week rotations. Many are professionals with civilian careers who opt in to provide their services in case of disasters; most of the staff first deployed to Florida came from the Midwest to help.
"It's a great program," Becerra said.
The HHS secretary noted that the region's needs were particularly vital due to the related age of the population. Roughly 4 in 10 Charlotte County residents are senior citizens, who may require additional medical support in the wake of a disaster.
When asked how long these teams would be operating in Charlotte County, Becerra said HHS would rely on both their own team and local officials like Pepe to determine when the time to withdraw the DMAT sites would be.
Until then, they will assist Floridians who need them.
The DMAT site at 2280 Aaron St. in Port Charlotte is open 24/7 for any patients seeking treatment, with no appointment required.
