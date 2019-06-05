Despite backlash from neighbors, the City Council approved an action on Wednesday that allows development of a new bed and breakfast at 751 West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
Who owns it?The property is owned by 751 W. Retta Esplanade FL, LLC, a company owned by John Larmore of ATA Fishville, owners of Fishermen’s Village.
It will offer eight rooms for lodging and provide an on-site manager to oversee tenants staying at the inn, among other amenities. Costs to stay at the inn have yet to be officially determined.
Why are people upset about it?A company, not an individual, that owns the property.
“This is a Fishermen’s Village hotel,” said Michael Whitt of Hahn Loeser & Parks, attorney for neighbors Craig and Janice Ivey, who live on Berry Street behind the new inn. “(This) started out as a hotel and event center under the guise of a bed and breakfast.”
The Iveys and other neighbors have expressed concerns over having strangers living next to them, the potential of loud events and the city’s overall disregard of respecting their “serene and quiet” neighborhood.
What do they want?“We just want respect,” said Janice Ivey. “We’re not even getting that now. We don’t look to go and raise a lot of fuss but we just want to be able to get along with people. “It’s very quiet (here). We haven’t had a lot of parties. There have been occasions that there have been events at the Bayfront Center (across the street) and the traffic of pedestrians out in (Gilchrist) Park but it’s never been loud.”
What did the council decide?Council members approved a special exception that will allow the inn, but not without some conditions regarding licensing, food service limitations, signage, hours of operation and event permissions.
The City Council also designated that only passenger vehicles — no boats, trailers or RVs — can park on the property.
Why?Council members thought the bed and breakfast would be the best fit, as opposed to an Airbnb with less oversight.
“I feel that this is the most comfortable controlled manner that the city can do (at this property) in order to preserve this,” said City Council Member Jaha Cummings.
“We have to do what we feel is appropriate for the property,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke.
“I’m happy that we are going forward with this,” Kim Devine, former owner of the house and representative of 751 W. Retta Esplanade FL, told the Sun after the meeting. “I think it’s the best option (for that house and) community.”
What’s next? Developers will design the building and obtain building permits for any interior and exterior (pool cage and gate) improvements, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
“There will be no further public input unless there is a change to the approval,” Reichert said.
OTHER CITY NEWS
City loses signHistorical markers can be seen all around Punta Gorda.
One marker was located near the banyan tree at the corner of Gilchrist Park and the PG Waterfront Hotel along West Retta Esplanade.
That sign was removed during the construction of phase I of Gilchrist Park. The city can’t find the sign and a replacement is needed.
The City Council approved a motion to pull $2,490 from the city’s general fund to replace the sign.
The City Council gets new chairsThe chairs at the dais in Council Chambers have become worse for wear over the years.
“I kind of like the shabby chic look,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke. “You can tell that some chairs ... people sit here and must bang their heads on the chairs.”
The City Council approved $4,500 for the purchase of seven new chairs made with a longer lasting, higher quality and durable material that will be supportive for sitting comfortably for long periods of time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.