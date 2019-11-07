PORT CHARLOTTE — Murphy, 14, who is a Cairn Terrier better known as “Beetlejuice” received his treats Thursday for winning Sun Newspapers Halloween Pet Costume Contest.

His winnings included a box of “cookies” and a $25 Visa Gift Card.

Murphy also competed in the second annual Pet Costume Parade at Punta Gorda History Park.

Despite his costume — resembling Beetlejuice from the 1988 Tim Burton movie starring Michael Keaton — he did not place as one of the three winners.

But Murphy got his spooky revenge by getting 75% of the votes in the the Sun’s recent contest. Photos of costumed pets were uploaded, and voted on by the public.

