PORT CHARLOTTE — Murphy, 14, who is a Cairn Terrier better known as “Beetlejuice” received his treats Thursday for winning Sun Newspapers Halloween Pet Costume Contest.
His winnings included a box of “cookies” and a $25 Visa Gift Card.
Murphy also competed in the second annual Pet Costume Parade at Punta Gorda History Park.
Despite his costume — resembling Beetlejuice from the 1988 Tim Burton movie starring Michael Keaton — he did not place as one of the three winners.
But Murphy got his spooky revenge by getting 75% of the votes in the the Sun’s recent contest. Photos of costumed pets were uploaded, and voted on by the public.
