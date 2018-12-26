Beets in the winter garden

While I have never liked red beets (except for the greens), several years ago I tried roasted golden beets (orange) and really enjoyed them.
These roasted golden beets were sweet and delicious! I made a mental note to try to grow this root crop in my own winter garden. I have been successful and have a crop ready to eat. Now for home gardeners who like all types of beets, let’s see how easy it is to grow these quick-growing vegetables.
As a group, beets thrive in the relatively cooler weather we have here in the fall and winter. I planted mine back in early fall in a prepared raised bed. The seeds are actually seed pods containing from two to six individual true seeds. These seed pods are spaced in a furrow about one inch apart and planted about one-half-inch deep. Space rows about 2 feet apart for best growth. Keep the soil well-watered and they should emerge in about one week.
Once the seedlings emerge, you will have to thin mercilessly or you will have nothing but thin stringy-rooted plants. The thinnings can either be eaten or transplanted elsewhere. Beet seedlings are noted for their high degree of transplanting survivability. A final thinning should give about 2 inches between plants to accommodate the roots. From seeding to harvest it may take 50 to 70 days depending on the variety.
I planted two varieties of golden beets — “Touchstone Gold Hybrid” and “Boldor.” If I did not get them mixed up, I believe that the “Touchstone Gold Hybrid” performed better for me. Another good golden beet is “Golden Detroit.” It is helpful to note that golden beets do not “bleed” like red versions do. Some suggested red beets include: “Tall Top,” “Early Wonder,” “Detroit Dark Red,” “Cylindra” and “Red Ace.” Different varieties of beets will supply different needs. For example, “Tall Top” is noted for providing a great supply of large leaves suitable for greens in addition to a beet root. “Cylindra” is shaped like a carrot for uniform slicing and grows to about one-half foot long.
Beets are very cold-tolerant and are particularly fool-proof in the garden. Take advantage of this season with successive plantings of beets – every couple of weeks — to have a regular supply on hand for the kitchen.
For more information on all types of winter vegetables that can be grown locally, call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. at 941-764-4340 for gardening help. Don’t forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area. Visit www.blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/charlotteco for more information.
