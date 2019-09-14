PORT CHARLOTTE — Bubblegum, birthday cake, strawberry, and cinnamon churro may sound like delicious candy or ice cream flavors, but they’re also popular e-cigarette flavors which may soon be taken off the market.
The federal government announced plans earlier this week to ban all flavored e-cigarettes. The announced ban comes as the use of vape and e-cigarette products is reportedly skyrocketing among teens, and the Centers for Disease Control announced an investigation into a multi-state outbreak of lung disease associated with e-cigarette products.
As of Sept. 11, six deaths have occurred in six different states. Overall, 380 cases of lung illness had been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory, including Florida.
While a specific cause of the illnesses has not been identified, all reported cases have a history of e-cigarette use or vaping. Most of the patients had a reported history of using e-cigarette products containing THC. Many reported using both THC and nicotine, while some only used nicotine, according to the CDC.
PRO ban. Vaping is sickening young people
Dr. Joseph Ravid, of Bayfront Punta Gorda, said from a medical standpoint, he’s all for the ban. He said the ER has been seeing more and more admissions from teens and young adults due to vaping.
“We’re seeing some illnesses we’ve never seen before,” he said. “It’s very hard to treat if you don’t really know what you’re dealing with. We’re seeing more and more young people coming into the ER with pneumonia-like symptoms, shortness of breath. Quite a few ended up on respirators.”
Doctors believe it’s because the disease is a result of the solvents in the e-liquid, which turn into vapors when they are heated up.
“Once they are taken into the lungs, they cool down and they turn back into droplets again, oil droplets,” he said. “That’s what we think is causing some of the problems with lung inflammation.”
Ravid said the ingredients in e-cigarette juice, whether it’s nicotine or THC, can include lead, nickel and tin, in addition to various oils, which the lungs treat as a foreign object. Diseases related to vaping are typically caught late in the process and can be permanent.
Ravid said it’s a misnomer to say vaping is safer than smoking cigarettes. Some cartridges have 20 times the amount of nicotine as a regular cigarette, he said.
“It’s not an alternative to cigarettes and it’s not an alternative for someone who wants to quit smoking,” he said. “There are other modalities for those who are serious about quitting smoking that are proven much more effective and much safer.”
Particularly alarming, he said, is the rise in vaping and e-cigarette use among teens, who may be first-time nicotine users.
Chrissie Salazar, executive director of Drug Free Punta Gorda, agreed. In Charlotte County, a survey among high school students last year showed 30% of students had vaped in the last 30 days, while cigarette use is down to 8%.
“The fact that’s mind blowing is cigarette and tobacco use had gone down, down, down consistently for years,” she said. “We could literally envision the last generation of teens using cigarettes, and now with the vaping... I’m not going to say they’ve undone all the good work, but they’ve definitely had an impact on the nicotine use by teens.”
She believes flavored vape products are especially marketed toward teens and wants the companies to be held accountable.
“They’re absolutely geared to kids,” she said. “What serious adult that supposedly wants to quit smoking wants a bubblegum flavor?”
But even for adult users, she says it’s reasonable for the flavors to be banned until the FDA fully researches their effects.
“It’s a dangerous product, and until they can get a handle on what’s causing this, I don’t think it’s an unfair ban.”
AGAINST Ban. Vaping isn’t the problem
Local vape shop owners feel differently, believing banning flavors will create a bigger black market, and more people will be using unsafe products.
“It’s just gonna put them on the black market,” said Justin Sullivan, who co-owns Serenity Vape in Port Charlotte with his father John Sullivan. “Right now, everything is regulated by the FDA which makes flavors safe. If you make something illegal, people are just going to make it at home.”
Both he and his father said they believe the vape-related illnesses that have been in the news are the result of THC products, which are already illegal. If all flavored nicotine products go to the black market, they’re likely to become more dangerous, they said.
“I would rather see something regulated and safe than put in the hands of whoever,” Sullivan said.
In 2016, the FDA did finalize a rule to regulate all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, requiring establishments to submit their list of products and manufacturers to submit ingredient lists, among other paperwork.
The Sullivans said the majority of their customers are older, between 35 and 90, who are trying to stop smoking, and vaping has helped many of them be successful. Teenagers are not the ones buying items in their store, they said. If any do try, they’re turned away.
“I always ID,” Sullivan said. “Every place IDs. It’s either parents or online (where kids get vape products). Online is horrible because you can just click a button saying you’re 18 and buy whatever you want.”
Bert Cannavelli, manager of the King of Vape stores with locations in Port Charlotte, North Port, and throughout southwest Florida, holds similar opinions. He said the ban is an emotional ploy for President Donald Trump to gain support for reelection.
“We are in the position that this is a simple undermining by the Trump administration to drum up support for reelection,” he said. “I don’t think it has anything to do with the facts of vaping as a whole. It’s a way for him to play on people’s emotions to drum up emotional support.”
Cannavelli said vaping has been around since 2006, and until the last few months, there were no recorded cases of death or illnesses resulting from vaping, outside of user errors. He believes the recent cases are 100 percent related to THC products.
Both he and the Sullivans said the argument that flavors are enticing children to start vaping is hypocritical when comparing it with the flavors of alcohol that are sold.
“There’s birthday cake vodka, and we have a birthday cake flavor,” Sullivan said. “Of course, they’re not going to say birthday cake vodka is enticing kids to drink.”
Any industry with an age regulation is going to get abused, Cannavelli said, but that’s not a reason to restrict flavors all together.
“Banning is going to put everybody on the black market and make this problem so much worse,” Cannavelli said. “If you put it on the black market, everybody’s going to be putting everything from under the kitchen sink in it.”
