A groundbreaking ceremony for the Beirut Peacekeepers Tower is scheduled for 10 a.m., March 15 at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
The tower will memorialize the 241 Americans killed in the Oct. 23, 1983 bombing of a U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon during the Lebanese Civil War, according to a county news release.
The park is named for Bill Gaines, a Charlotte High School graduate and Marine killed in the bombing.
“The park also honors first responders and veterans with existing monuments,” said Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, who serves as the county’s liaison to the William R. Gaines Jr. Veteran Memorial Fund, which was established by Gaines’ family to raise funds for park improvements. “The groundbreaking will be unlike anything we have seen in Charlotte County.”
The tower design is intended to be an educational experience to inspire visitors to climb or ride the elevator to each of the three levels to learn the full history of the role the Beirut Peacekeepers played in Lebanon, the county said.
"More than 10,000 American veterans served in Beirut over a three-year period from 1982 to 1984 as part of a multinational peacekeeping force that included French, Italian and British troops," a county news release stated. "The peacekeepers suffered multiple attacks and casualties leading up to the two suicide bombings that killed 241 Americans and 55 French service members."
The groundbreaking will include speakers who will share the personal, historical and national significance of the Beirut Peacekeepers and their story. Many Beirut veterans and Gold Star families will be attending, and the public is invited.
The tower is being funded as part of a public and private partnership. For information about the park, visit https://wrgainesjr.org.
