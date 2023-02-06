Beirut Tower.jpg

A rendering of the three-story Beirut Peacekeepers tower at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park. Groundbreaking is set for March 15.

 PROVIDED BY WRGAINESJR.ORG

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Beirut Peacekeepers Tower is scheduled for 10 a.m., March 15 at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.

The tower will memorialize the 241 Americans killed in the Oct. 23, 1983 bombing of a U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon during the Lebanese Civil War, according to a county news release.


