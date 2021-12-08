PUNTA GORDA -- A Belle Glade was found guilty by a Charlotte County jury on Wednesday on multiple drug charges.
Carlton Jawaune Benjamin, 49, was found guilty on one count each of trafficking in cocaine 28 grams or more and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a press release from State Attorney Amira Fox's office, the trial was completed in one day and the jury returned a verdict in less than 30 minutes.
The charges against Benjamin arose from a vehicle stop in June 2020. A deputy of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office pulled over the vehicle when he saw the front seat passenger — later identified as Benjamin — was not wearing a seatbelt.
The deputy reported smelling marijuana as he approached and asked the occupants to exit the vehicle.
"While searching the defendant, a razor blade was found in his pocket with a white residue that tested positive for cocaine," read the release from Fox's office.
Deputies also found a brown bag on the floor in front of the defendant; the bag contained eight smaller plastic bags, containing cocaine and a black beanie hat. Inside the beanie were four more small plastic bags of cocaine.
The press release also stated that there was a bag in the car's trunk which contained $3,000 in cash and a digital scale with cocaine residue. Benjamin admitted at the scene that bag belonged to him, leading to his arrest.
Assistant State Attorney Caitlin Sorenson prosecuted the case. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2022.
