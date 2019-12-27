The historic carousel once housed in St. Augustine found a new home at The Shell Factory in North Fort Myers.
The owner, Jim Soules, died in September. His dying wish was for the carousel to come back home. Soules had lived in Port Charlotte with his wife Peggy.
The family had intended to bring the carousel back home to be restored, but had no plans of keeping it in Port Charlotte. Together the couple decided in September to donate it to The Shell Factory in North Fort Myers, where they were regular customers.
"It's like bringing Jim home, having him here. Lots of memories," said Peggy Soules.
Peggy has been to the Shell Factory several times to see the carousel, since it opened.
Speaking to The Sun Friday morning, Soules was on her way to see it again.
She said the carousel has been in the family for a long time. She's happy that his kids and grandchildren can come down and ride the carousel.
Jim Soules inherited the carousel in 1992, after his brother, famous Ringling Brothers trapeze artist and Poodle King Gerard Soules, was stabbed to death.
Gerard had bought the carousel in 1990 for $25,000 from a newspaper advertisement.
The Shell Factory is a unique old-school tourist attraction that's been in business along Tamiami Trail for 80 years. Its constantly changing list of attractions includes a zoo, a zipline ride, arcade games, restaurants, and bins and bins of fossils and seashells for sale.
It was Jim's dying wish that the Shell Factory have the carousel, and that rides remain only $1. He also wished that handicapped and special needs children would ride for free.
Anne Sheridan, general manager of the Shell Factory, said they were "more than delighted to do that."
Sheridan said all employees worked together on restoring the carousel.
"They all did a little something and brought it to life again," she said.
The "little something" included 850 new light bulbs, all new paint, and the horses "are beautiful," Sheridan added.
Peggy had a plaque placed on the carousel that says it was donated by the Soules family in honor of Gerard and James.
"It just makes me happy that his legacy will live on for a lot of people to enjoy," Peggy said.
"I'm grateful that everybody still wants to enjoy the carousel," she added.
Sheridan said the response has been, "ridiculously great — phenomenal. It brings back memories and creates memories for everyone," she said. "We're so honored the Soules family donated it to us and we can share it with so many people."
The Shell Factory
is at 16554 N Cleveland Ave., North Fort Myers.
