Arthur “Ben” Haug is 99 and counting.
He has lived in the Emerald Pointe condominiums in Punta Gorda for 32 years, where residents and family threw a 99th birthday bash for him on Oct. 4.
He is spunk personified, with a hearty laugh, twinkling, almost mischievous eyes, a handshake like a vise, and a mind chock full of encyclopedic memories of a long life lived large on the national stage.
He’s writing a book. It’s his life history. He’s up to 1953. It’s going to be quite a book.
One chapter will deal with the time he worked, under cover, for the U.S. Government in Oak Ridge, Tennessee., as part of the Manhattan Project, secretly processing Uranium 235 for the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 to end World War ll, while also teaching health science in the Oak Ridge schools, managing four community parks and playing on two basketball teams.
Another chapter will deal with his job as vice president of Northeast Operations for Scott Paper Company in Waterville, Maine, in the 1950s, where he built a new paper mill, managed a million acres of timberland, and served the community as a director of a local bank, a hospital and a manufacturing company.
When he retired from Scott in 1978, he became president and CEO of that company, Forster Manufacturing, the world’s largest producer of tooth picks — 75 billion a year — whose home in Strong, Maine, was dubbed the “Tooth Pick Capital of the World” — where he served for eight years before retiring and moving to Punta Gorda.
Also, there’s an explanation of where the name Ben came from, since his formal name is Arthur John Haug. He smiles. “My parents expected a girl. They had girls’ names picked out. My mother was embarrassed (in the hospital) when asked her baby’s name. She liked a character in the local comic strips named Bennie. So I became Ben before being named after my father, Arthur. But Ben has stuck with me all my life.”
The book will also include his exemplary achievements in education, where he graduated cum laude with bachelor’s degrees in physics and philosophy from Marquette University, and master’s and doctorate degrees, with honors, in chemistry and engineering from the prestigious Institute of Paper Chemistry in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Then, there was a veritable life-shaping moment in his young life where his ambition as an outstanding athlete at Wauwatosa High School, was to play college and then professional football. It was a goal well within reach, even at age 18.
He was captain of the track, football and basketball teams, rarely defeated in track, at any distance. In football, he was an all-star, playing both ways, at quarterback and on defense.
He received football scholarships from four schools, including two coached by former members of sportswriter Grantland Rice’s heralded Four Horsemen of Notre Dame — Harry Stuhldreher at Wisconsin and Elmer Layden at Notre Dame.
His mother had died, so he chose Marquette to be close to home. Marquette was coached by former Chicago Bears Hall of Fame player and coach Paddy Driscoll. Ben was named starting quarterback during spring practice for his sophomore year, to open in September against Wisconsin.
Then came an epiphany.
“My conscience told me there were more important things in life. It was important that I learn something,” he said. “So I quit. They thought I was out of my mind.”
The change in his career plans led to the paper institute degrees, the atom bomb, and a 31-year management career with the Scott Paper Company, capped off by manufacturing 95 percent of the country’s tooth picks, while raising a family of five children with his wife, Winnie, whom he married in 1953. Winnie passed away in April of this year.
Punta Gorda came into their lives as it does for so many visitors — as part of a brief, intended one-week vacation to visit friends at Emerald Pointe, getting away from the frigid Maine weather. It took just a couple of days. “The condos took me by the hand,” Ben said, “and I decided then and there to buy.” The Haugs made a down payment with a $100 check and furnished the unit with a credit card.
For four and a half years, Ben visited Winnie every other weekend by flying from Portland, Maine, to Boston, to Tampa, then by a seven-passenger prop plane to the fledgling Punta Gorda airport. Ben always sat in the co-pilot’s seat, learning to fly the planes, just in case. “A pilot asked me if I were a pilot,” Ben said. “No,” he answered, “but if anything happens to you, I will be.”
A reporter asked Ben, what keeps him going at such a pace at 99?
“My book, my memories,” he said. “That’s one thing they’ll never be able to take away from me. They live fresh in my mind. It’s almost like living life over again. It’s a wonderful feeling. It keeps me going. I think of things at night that I’ve left out of the book. I get up in the morning and write them in.”
A wish, perhaps, at 99? With a smile, “I hope I can finish my book before I die.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.