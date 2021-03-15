Several Charlotte County commissioners questioned whether an advertising company that runs ads on benches is living up to its end of a 43-year deal with the county.
According to a charitable nonprofit that helps local at-risk youth, that bench advertising company is definitely making good on its commitment.
"They've been amazing supporters of our programs," said Sara Wierhake, director of the Charlotte Local Education Foundation, based at the Charlotte Technical College. "They have generously supported our mentoring and college advocacy program, Take Stock in Children."
Last week, at the commission's regular meeting, Commissioner Chris Constance brought up the county's contract with Creative Outdoor Advertising. It recently took over from the longstanding Metro Bench Advertising.
"I've look at that contract and I don't really think it's even valid anymore," Constance said. "I really have an issue with how it came to fruition."
In the 1980s, previous commissioners signed a contract with Metro allowing them to place benches around the county as long as they gave some of the profits to a local charity. The contract, however, did not give the county much oversight, and no one at the commission meeting appeared to know what had happened to the charitable contributions.
"They were supposed to give the money to a certain charity," Constance said. "That charity went away. They never came back to the county to say, well, what do you want to do with this?...Where's the document for any of this?"
"We've been talking about this for what, 10 years?" said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. "It's a tight contract. There's nothing we can do about it. It's forever....I still have a lot of questions about it."
Wierhake said first Metro and now Creative Outdoor Advertising have both supported the education foundation with either bench ads or money. As a result of that support, she said, "We have the premier mentoring program in the state of Florida."
"Take Stock in Children" is a 25-year-old statewide program in which at-risk children are paired with mentors who help them graduate from high school and find secondary education either at college or in technical school. If the students meet their commitments, they receive a scholarship to any state school, Wierhake said.
"I'm not going to vote to extend this for another 10 years," said Constance, at the meeting.
County Attorney Janette Knowlton told commissioners this debate comes up every few years and has gone through five different lawyers. "If you want to litigate, we can. I don't know how long and how successful that process would be."
Knowlton said she suspects the nonprofit would have complained if they were not getting anything.
Since the owner of Metro died, Knowlton said, the county is negotiating a 10-year contract with Creative Outdoor that will be evaluated at seven years. Creative has also agreed to cut down the number of benches from more than 100 to around 40. The benches will have concrete pads as well.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he is satisfied with that strategy.
"I feel that the pathway you're currently providing remedies a lot of problems," Tiseo said. "When you look at how long this has been in effect, seven years is nothing."
Constance asked for evidence as to how long the nonprofit has received funding.
