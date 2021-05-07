A Punta Gorda yoga studio owner decided yoga can do more than heal the body and mind. It can also heal the community.
Since 2010, Jennifer French, owner and director of The Yoga Sanctuary, has been training aspiring yoga instructors and giving back to local organizations at the same time.
Through the studio's teachers in training program, classes have raised $3,400 for local nonprofits this year alone.
"Our teachers in training have to teach a class full of people they've never seen before in order to complete the program," said French. "They each choose a nonprofit they would like to support, so with each class participant, a donation is made to a local organization."
French runs the program with Karma Yoga practice, which she said is all about using yoga to give back. French claims nonprofits benefit financially and gain local awareness, class attendees get a workout and trainees pass the program.
This year's teachers in training consisted of 11 women, from ages 22 to 73, making it the largest group French has seen so far.
"This is a wide range of inspiring women," she said.
Of the multiple teachers in training, many local nonprofits benefitted from the funds raised including the Animal Welfare League, Hearts of Hope, Special Olympics Florida and the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.
Teacher in training Keri Tutterrow had wanted to become a yoga instructor for years. As a guidance counselor at North Fort Myers High School, Tutterrow was able to combine her two passions — yoga and helping others.
"Because adolescent health and happiness is so important to me, I chose to direct my class donations to Our Mother's Home," she said. "It was always a dream of mine to become a yoga teacher, so when I went on a trip to Costa Rica with Jennifer, I was inspired. The Yoga Sanctuary is a special place."
French is glad to have seen the studio thrive since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
"People have been looking at their lives and making changes," said French. "This year has inspired people to get out and give back."
The studio continues to offer virtual and in-person yoga sessions. French credits their presence online as the saving grace of her business.
"Yoga practice is so much more than just getting on a mat and doing downward dog," said French.
