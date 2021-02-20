The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Bentley and Olaf.

Bentley has a fancy name for a good old, American mixed-breed dog. He is 52 pounds and 6 years old. AWL has taken a liking to his down-to-earth personality. Bentley's owner had to give him up due to changed circumstances. He's the perfect dog to keep you company on morning walks and evening barbecues. 

Olaf is a little lady with a striped fur coat and a big heart. She often stands politely around visitors and sticks around to greet company. She has cute, rather short legs, and great big eyes begging for a home.

The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.

Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments