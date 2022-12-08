crash sr 31 april 9 ford escape.JPG (copy)

A head-on collision between two SUVs in April shut down State Road 31 from Babcock Ranch to Bermont Road. Two adults were airlifted to Gulfcoast Hospital in Fort Myers, and one adult and three children were transported to the same hospital. Officials are looking at ways to improve Bermont Road.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County’s traffic engineer recently presented plans before county commissioners to widen Bermont Road to four lanes.

Engineer Robert Fakhri’s presentation showed various data, including three-year crash statistics along the 27-mile, two-lane road that connects U.S. 17 to the west and State Road 31 to the east.


