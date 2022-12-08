A head-on collision between two SUVs in April shut down State Road 31 from Babcock Ranch to Bermont Road. Two adults were airlifted to Gulfcoast Hospital in Fort Myers, and one adult and three children were transported to the same hospital. Officials are looking at ways to improve Bermont Road.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County’s traffic engineer recently presented plans before county commissioners to widen Bermont Road to four lanes.
Engineer Robert Fakhri’s presentation showed various data, including three-year crash statistics along the 27-mile, two-lane road that connects U.S. 17 to the west and State Road 31 to the east.
His graphics showed the road divided into three segments with Public Works’ recommendations for improvements, including reducing the speed limit and putting in a no passing zone.
The Charlotte County Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization “is responsible for updating the Long Range Transportation Plan — LRTP — every five years,” he told commissioners.
Fakhri said the LRTP establishes a plan to address cost-feasible transportation system improvements while identifying needs over the next 25 years.
While Bermont Road is in need of improvements and identified as such, funding is the problem, he said.
It is projected to cost $1.4 billion to make the county public works department’s recommended improvements to Bermont Road, and Fakhri said although the proposed improvements are identified as a transportation priority, “based on revenue projections, there are not enough funds to address these priorities within the 25-year planning horizon.”
A number of factors were involved when planning improvements to Bermont Road: the area’s population, employment, traffic data, revenue projections, and public input through workshops and meetings are all going to be considered, he said.
The subject of widening Bermont Road isn’t a new one, according to Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
“We’ve been talking about Bermont Road for 12 years that I know of,” Deutsch said.
Deutsch said “part of the problem is the increase in traffic we have because it’s a thruway for tractor trailers.”
Among Public Works recommendations were having a no passing zone for 2,000 feet west of Happy Hollow Road and reducing the speed limit in some stretches.
Deutsch talked about the pros and cons of both options — reducing speed and putting in an additional no passing zone.
“If I were to only pick one, I would say, leave the speed limit. That way if trucks can gear up, traffic will move along and some won’t get antsy and want to pass somebody even if it says no passing.”
Already the Florida Department of Transportation plans to construct a roundabout at Bermont Road and SR 31. Project design bid plans will be submitted in the summer of 2024 and construction will be done in 2025, for a cost of $6.8 million, Fakhri said.
“The roundabout is probably going to reduce some fatalities, but we’ll still have some fender benders out there but most likely won’t have anyone killed,” Deutsch said.
The BOCC decided to add a no passing zone, and Public Works will be creating an agenda item to bring to the board for their approval early next year.
