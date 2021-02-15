Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a Consumer Alert to warn Floridians about COVID-19 vaccination scams.
Below are a few emerging COVID-19 vaccine scams:
Paid appointments: Scammers may post fraudulent appointment booking pages or call, text or email offering to set up a vaccine appointment or expedite access to a vaccine appointment for a fee. Know that any offer requiring payment in order to place the consumer on a waiting list, secure an appointment or expedite access to the vaccine is a scam.
Supposed in-home vaccinations through Medicare: Fraudsters claiming to be from Medicare may offer seniors in-home vaccination appointments and request a senior’s Medicare card in order to schedule, but this too is a scam. While Medicare cards no longer use Social Security numbers, the card number is still private data that could be used to commit Medicare fraud and should be protected. Medicare representatives also will never visit seniors at home nor call to sell something.
Scam appointment calls: Scammers may also call would-be victims posing as county health officials or a vaccination site representative setting up an appointment. Rather than requesting payment, these callers are seeking private information to be used to commit identity theft or fraud. These scam artists may even tell victims to arrive at a known local vaccination site at a specific date and time to bolster the ruse. Be wary of anyone soliciting personal information—such as a Social Security number, Medicare card number or credit or banking information—in order to secure an appointment
Identity theft using vaccination cards: Vaccination cards issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include the recipient’s full name, birthday and vaccine location — information scammers can use to hack online accounts or commit identity fraud. Additionally, these cards may be used to create convincing-looking fake vaccine documentation.
Anyone who suspects a COVID-19 vaccine-related scam should report it to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.
