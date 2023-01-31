 Skip to main content
'Beyond disturbing'

Region law enforcement leaders react to death of Tyre Nichols

'Beyond disturbing'

The video showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols has provoked strong reactions across the country.

Nichols would die several days later — with five officers fired and later charged with homicide in his death. An investigation continues into his killing. 


North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison
Anthony Cornine at San Pedro Catholic Church

North Port Deputy Police Chief Chris Morales, left, and Chief Todd Garrison at a memorial in May for Detective Anthony Cornine.
Pam Davis

Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis.
Chief Thorpe (copy)

Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe.

