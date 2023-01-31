The video showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols has provoked strong reactions across the country.
Nichols would die several days later — with five officers fired and later charged with homicide in his death. An investigation continues into his killing.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison issued a statement online over the weekend, calling Nichols' death "beyond disturbing."
Two deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, who were captured at the scene on video, have been placed on leave by their superiors pending an investigation.
"My heart breaks as we watch this story unfold. Our sincere sympathy for (Nichols) and his family," the statement read on the North Port Police Department's social media page. "We all condemn these actions."
Garrison's statement also included a quote from Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which read: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
Deputy Chief Chris Morales told The Daily Sun that the department had taken a proactive stance to learn from infamous cases such as Nichols', or the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis back in 2020.
Morales credited training in de-escalation and understanding "passive" versus "active" resistance in creating better outcomes for North Port officers. He noted that serious resistance can still be given by someone in handcuffs, but training still emphasizes assessing a reasonable response.
NPPD also strives to be transparent by not only providing body cameras to its officers, but also in-car cameras — to capture a larger coverage area than an up-close vantage point — and conducting random reviews of all issued cameras to search for potential breaches of protocol.
In Nichols' case specifically, Morales noted, CCTV cameras and in-car cameras provided additional context that showcased the brutal actions of the officers involved.
"We're very transparent in what we do," Morales said.
Morales noted that NPPD received on its most recent voluntary accreditation in 2021, being one of 14 agencies to receive a "triple Excelsior" grade for thoroughness of training.
NPPD also credited its Community Policing programs and Citizens' Academy for outreach to residents. The academy in particular provides abbreviated training to allow civilians to see how officers are trained, which allows them to inform others when questions arise in the community.
Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis also expressed sympathy for Nichols' family, as well as support for law enforcement and prosecutors in Memphis and Shelby County to terminate and prosecute the officers involved.
"Members of the law enforcement profession are and should be held to the highest standard," Davis wrote in a statement. "The actions of these officers have cast a shadow over the hundreds of thousands of men and women who serve their community with the utmost integrity and negated the progress our profession has made with our citizens."
Davis also reiterated the PGPD's desire to "cultivate relationships with our community that are based on trust, transparency and open communication."
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell stressed his department does not "support abuse or mistreatment of anyone."
"We value human life and train our Deputies to treat everyone with dignity and respect," he said in a statement. "We are encouraged that the Memphis Police Department took swift and deliberate action based on what has been learned at this point."
Venice Police Chief Charles Thorpe called the actions of the accused officers "terrifying."
"As a law enforcement community, we earn the trust of our citizens every day by serving and protecting while utilizing professional tactics, training and supervision. VPD expresses our sincere sympathies to Mr. Nichols' family and loved ones," Thorpe wrote in a statement.
Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche also expressed his condemnation of the officers involved in Memphis and his sympathy for the Nichols family.
"This video is disturbing and does not represent the values and oaths law enforcement officers across this country are sworn to uphold," Troche said in his statement. "The actions of these officers in Memphis do not represent law enforcement as a whole."
The Arcadia Police Department declined to comment on the events.
