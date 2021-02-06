Beyond Ourselves, the community service organization of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, managed to raise $44,500 for Charlotte County charities without even holding their annual home tour.
With their 2021 Home Tour fundraiser canceled, Beyond Ourselves still asked for donations because local charities are in need nonetheless. On Feb. 6, the organization held a small, socially-distanced gathering to commemorate their sponsors’ donations.
Beyond Ourselves president Debra Griffith was in awe of the community’s support, even through a pandemic.
“The sponsor committee came through in spades. Our sponsors stepped up, and I cannot thank them enough,” said Griffith.
Harbor Home Builders, West Coast Builders and an anonymous donor were recognized as the Diamond Sponsors. The funds raised were distributed to children’s charities across Charlotte County.
Throughout the event, Beyond Ourselves distributed the following checks:
• Crossroads Hope Academy: $10,000
• Back Pack Kidz: $13,000
• Guardian ad Litem: $9,500
• Homeless Education Project: $3,000
• Society of St. Vincent de Paul: $5,000
• Drug Free Punta Gorda: $1,000
• Charlotte County Healthy Start Coalition: $3,000.
Beyond Ourselves member Marlene Hofer spoke with gratitude.
“After 12 years, this $44,500 put us over the half-a-million mark,” she said. “Our sponsors deserve all of the credit.”
John Davidson, executive director of Crossroads Hope Academy, was thankful for donations on behalf of the organization when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017.
“Beyond Ourselves has raised a ridiculous amount for us in the past, and I am grateful,” said Davidson.
Beyond Ourselves looks forward to celebrating with wine next year.
“The circumstances left us with no Home Tour, but we still owe it to you all to hold an event and an even bigger event next year,” said Griffith.
Next year’s Home Tour is scheduled to take place on Feb. 5, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.