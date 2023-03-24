PUNTA GORDA — The Beyond Ourselves annual Share the Love for Kids Home Tour will benefit local children's charities.
Susan Hills, Beyond Ourselves 2023 Home Tour organizer, said the event raised more than $70,000.
A check presentation was held March 15 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association. The event happened in February.
"This wonderful fundraiser is our biggest of the year and we're so proud to provide funds to help the children of Charlotte County," Hills said. "Some of the proceeds raised will go to Crossroads Hope Academy, a group home for teenage boys who have had difficulty with the Florida foster care system."
Crossroads has two campuses in Charlotte County and by summer of 2023 will be home to 48 boys.
Funds raised will also benefit The Mission of Back Pack Kidz — which helps feed children.
"Many children in Charlotte County do not have a stable source of food except the free or reduced meals provided by the schools," Hills said. "The nonprofit helps bridge the gap by providing a backpack filled with nutritious food to more than 800 children every weekend. There are no administrative costs and all donations are used to purchase food and backpacks."
The Charlotte County Imagination Library launched in 2011 by local salon and spa business owner Shawn Gilstad, of The Purple House Salon, is another recipient of the fundraiser. Books are provided free to children under the age of 5.
Beyond Ourselves is the community service organization of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.
