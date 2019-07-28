Deputies stopped an Englewood man for riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the road Saturday and wound up arresting him on methamphetamine charges.
James Douglas Hendershot, 42, of the 3100 block of Holly Avenue in Englewood, was held Sunday on $20,000 bond.
Charlotte County deputies reported finding three bags of a crystal substance on the back of his bicycle, along with $2,276. The bags tested positive for methamphetamine — about 2.7 grams, which is about 2 grams more than found for personal use, the deputies reported. Deputies also found a glass smoke pipe, a vape pen and dab wax.
Hendershot was reportedly shaking and sweating while biking and smoking a marijuana cigarette, deputies stated in an affidavit.
He was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intention to sell, possession of controlled substance without a subscription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brett James Lee, 58, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of using a computer to seduce and lure a child, and two counts of traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure or seduce a child. Bond: $130,000.
Trevor Michael Glenn, 27, 100 block of Jennifer Drive, Englewood. Charge: violating an order of no contact. Bond: $5,000.
Ronald George Canonico, 60, 700 block of Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,500.
Clinton Joseph Mitchell, 40, 300 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violating a no contact order. No bond.
Christina Marie Cooper, 47, 23100 block McMullen Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: Trespass and failure to leave property on order of owner. Bond: $3,000.
Dean Gura, 23, Odessa, FL. Charge: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of possesion of drug paraphernalia. Released. Bond: $17,500.
Freddie Donald Truluck II, 43, Naples, Charges: knowingly driving with suspended or revoked license, refusal to submit to testing, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs third violation within 10 years. Bond: $9,500.
Breitel R. Perez Bejerano, 34, Miami. Charges: Grand theft more than $10,000 less than $20,000, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: $15,000.
Robert Francis Tatarcyk, 36, of 10100 block of Quimber Avenue, Englewood. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.
Joseph Herbert Sr., 59, 1700 block Shadow Lanes, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
Dejesus Maurice Kelly Sr., 41, 2200 New York Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Ashley Marie Smith, 32, Fort Myers. Charges: Failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony charge. No bond.
Robert Burrill Blume, 29, 1700 block of Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of forfeiture of bond.
— Compiled by Betsy Calvert
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.