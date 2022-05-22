FHP.jpg
PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

The man, 59, was traveling north, attempting to cross Cochran Boulevard west of the crosswalk near the U.S. 41 intersection.

The motorist, a 27-year-old Port Charlotte man, was traveling north on U.S. 41 in the left turn lane in a sports utility vehicle.

He tried to turn onto Cochran Boulevard, striking the bicyclist, who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments