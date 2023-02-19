Jasmine Faith Haney

CHARLOTTE HARBOR — A bicyclist who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday has died from his injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jasmine Faith Haney, 22, was charged with one count each of leaving the scene of a crash involving a serious injury and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.


