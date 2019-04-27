PUNTA GORDA — An 86-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash on Piper Road Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Around 9 a.m., Cecil D. Beight, 84, was driving a 2016 Ford Escape north on Piper Road near Woodland Drive in the outside lane ahead of the bicyclist. He began to straddle the outside lane and the paved apron of the roadway, where the bicyclist was traveling, according to a press release.
The SUV struck the bicyclist, who hit the right portion of the truck’s windshield.
The bicyclist was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition, while Beight was brought to Bayfront Punta Gorda with minor injuries. He was cited with failure to maintain a single lane.
The name of the bicyclist was being withheld Friday pending next of kin notification.
