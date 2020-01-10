A bicyclist was killed in a fatal hit and run on Riverside Drive in the vicinity of Dutch Avenue in the Cleveland area of Charlotte County Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The cyclist was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Florida Highway troopers are working to notify the next of kin.
The vehicle fled the scene, but troopers were able to locate and impound the vehicle Friday, a press release stated. The vehicle was determined to be a 2001 Ford F-150.
The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 850-617-2302 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
