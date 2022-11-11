A night at the races

4-17 Southern Speedway and Events in Punta Gorda offers stock car and truck racing on Saturdays.  

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — The future of the Charlotte County Motorsports Park could be determined Thursday when two bidders pitch plans to the Charlotte County Airport Authority. 

It could become a festival grounds or a track for bike or motocross races, depending on which bid is accepted. 


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments