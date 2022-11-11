PUNTA GORDA — The future of the Charlotte County Motorsports Park could be determined Thursday when two bidders pitch plans to the Charlotte County Airport Authority.
It could become a festival grounds or a track for bike or motocross races, depending on which bid is accepted.
Smugglers Event Management and MotoBros LLC submitted bids to lease the 24-acre property that's part of Punta Gorda Airport's non-aeronautical inventory.
The property is currently occupied by the 4-17 Southern Speedway. Its lease ends in December and was denied an extension.
Smugglers Event Management is part of Smugglers Enterprises, which owns Captain's Table, Harpoon Harry's and Laishley Crab House, along with Laishley Marine, an engineering and design firm, and other businesses.
MotoBros LLC operates a motorized bike track in Okeechobee. Owner Jason Marra wants to expand his business and have a family oriented track on the Gulf Coast.
The Airport Authority asked Southern Speedway officials to submit a new lease proposal, but it is excluded from the Nov. 17 agenda.
Janet Gentry, who co-owns Southern Speedway with her husband Joseph Gentry, confirmed they submitted a new proposal.
The Gentrys took over the 25-year-old Charlotte County Speedway in 2015 and quickly made improvements.
Their lease extension was denied after it was discovered that under FAA regulations, the Airport Authority must receive fair value for the land, which is valued at $2.10 per square foot for 8 or more acres.
The acreage leased by Southern Speedway is valued at $2,238,417.72. If the proposed rent submitted is calculated by 8% of value, it would be $179,073.42 annually for the first five years, or $14,922.78 for a monthly lease rate.
The Gentrys had been paying $3,327 monthly, plus expenses. Janet Gentry had feared that others "with deep pockets" would outbid them.
The Thursday meeting agenda discusses the situation.
"While the current tenant, 4-17 Southern Speedway, submitted a sound proposal for three out of four of the evaluation criteria, its proposed rent structure fell approximately 66% below the fair market value of the land," the agenda states. The Gentrys "did not include any proposed capital improvements in their proposal."
Airport Authority commissioners are expected to decide who will get the lease.
Kelly Evans and Jerry Cleffi, representing Smugglers Event Management, will make a Powerpoint presentation, Evans said.
"We're proposing building a festival ground," she said.
Previously, Smugglers hosted festivals on the City Marketplace lot in Punta Gorda. But the city did not renew the lease.
Evans spoke about Smugglers' plans, geared toward making the grounds a destination.
In addition to festivals, Smugglers also hoped "to expand and do concerts, craft shows, and partner with different community agencies."
She said the company would revamp the property and build infrastructure to include concession stands, a ticket booth, a bar and dining area.
"We would be interested in additional acreage if we're selected," she said.
According to the Nov. 17 agenda, Smugglers' proposal earmarked adjacent areas for possible additional parking, but didn't include the acreage in their proposed rent proposal.
The Airport Authority has an additional 75 acres of unimproved developable land available adjacent to and surrounding the parcel up for lease.
If MotoBros is chosen as the winning bidder, Marra said he would create "more of a family" facility.
"One-hundred percent of our focus is on families," Marra said.
Marra said he was interested in additional acreage, if chosen. MotoBros' proposal includes leasing an additional 7 acres for a total of 31.47 acres.
He said his three young children enjoy the sport of racing motocross and bikes.
His Okechobee track "is known as the best track in Florida," he said.
