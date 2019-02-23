PUNTA GORDA — Boys like their toys.
At least that’s what Big Boy Toys Expo president Brian Turner, and his vice president Bob Theriault, thought when transforming the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center into an automotive wonderland last weekend.
The Big Boy Toyz Expo had a successful second year with an array of motorcycles, boats, exotic cars, suspended trucks, RVs and any way you could think to personalize them.
Close to 3,600 people came to see the 120 vendors on Feb. 16, practically quadrupling their attendance from last year, Turner said.
Turner was impressed with all the customization present at the event.
“They opened up a lot of eyes to what someone can do with an imagination,” Turner said.
The event was sponsored by Marine Max Venice, Walmart and Gerzeny’s R.V. World.
A portion of the Pepsi product and J.J. Taylor product proceeds will go to the baseball team at Port Charlotte High School, Turner said.
