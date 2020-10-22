Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast recently announced that it received four grants from community organizations.
United Way South Sarasota County has awarded $9,100 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for its one-to-one mentoring programs in South Sarasota County.
"The primary goal of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to contribute to positive youth development through one-to-one mentoring relationships and programs," said Gina Taylor, vice president for communications and marketing, in a press release. "They accomplish this goal by providing at-risk youth with volunteer adult mentors who help them to remain in school and make academic progress, avoid risky behaviors, maintain and develop positive relationships, and work toward a transition to productive adulthood. At the end of the day, it’s really all about starting a friendship, providing guidance and inspiring them to reach their potential."
The City Of Punta Gorda has awarded $2,400 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for its one-to-one mentoring program for the children served in the Punta Gorda program.
The Vern A. & Florence E. Martin Charitable T/A awarded $3,941.60 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for its site-based mentoring with a focus on Decisions to Win (DTW) for the children served in the Englewood program.
Wilson Wood Foundation has awarded $16,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for its one-to-one mentoring program for elementary students with a focus on Reading Bigs.
"Within the umbrella of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast’s One-to-One Mentoring Program, the Reading Bigs initiative serves underprivileged students whose reading proficiency is below the minimum standards set by the student’s school board, and who have been identified by school personnel as unlikely to pass the Florida Standards Assessment for English Language Arts and unlikely to earn grade-level promotion," Taylor said in the press release.
For more information, visit www.bbbssun.org.
