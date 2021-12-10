PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Commissioners will act as redevelopers of two properties with landmark votes Tuesday on Murdock Village and debate on Charlotte Harbor.
The commission must vote on the sale of the last big piece of Murdock Village, and on disbanding its advisory committee in Charlotte Harbor. This is part of the 9 a.m. meeting, 18500 Murdock Circle.
Four out of five commissioners have already indicated a willingness to sell the 186 acres in Murdock Village to Kolter Group Acquisitions for $13.9 million. The proposal is to build 804 more homes and apartments along with 50,000 square feet of commercial property.
Kolter is already developing the 450 adjacent acres with multiple residential subdivisions.
The board will also be addressing issues on land the county owns or is developing on the other end of town, Charlotte Harbor. Anticipating millions of tax dollars a year once the Sunseeker resort opens, the board will review about $5.7 million in road and walkway projects in and around the waterfront location.
Proposed road and walkway projects in Charlotte Harbor include:
• Connecting Sunseeker's river walk with the county's at Bayshore Park.
• Rebuilding the small Parmely Drive and its connection to a busy multi-lane U.S. 41 near Sunseeker.
• Building a walking pathway on Melbourne Street from Harborview Road to Scenic Avenue and Roberts Park on the Peace River, several blocks from the proposed Whiskey Joe's Restaurant.
• Increasing public parking at Bayshore Park.
With members abandoning the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Advisory Committee, commissioners will also vote Tuesday on a resolution that eliminates that committee. It's authority and ability to review new project proposals, such as the Sunseeker resort, was removed in 2018. Members left, saying there was not much for them to do.
Commissioners now expect to keep the Charlotte Harbor redevelopment area active to repay debt incurred in purchasing land and to pay for improvement projects. Redevelopment districts are allowed to invest property tax revenue in the district.
In preparation of selling 3.6 acres on Melbourne Street in Charlotte Harbor to Specialty Restaurants of California, the board will be asked to repeal the 2018 arrangement to sell that land to Sunseeker.
Sunseeker has already said it is no longer interested in that land, and the board sent a letter to Sunseeker owner Allegiant Travel Co. in 2019 advising it that the deal was off.
In an update on the other large developer buying land from the county, County Attorney Janette Knowlton said the county is still in a $6.7 million contract with Lost Lagoon LLLP to redevelop 110 acres of county-owned Murdock Village.
Lost Lagoon was about to default on an agreement in September by missing a deadline to begin reconstruction of Toledo Blade Boulevard.
The Orlando-based developer submitted a permit request for the project in October to the Southwest Florida Water Management District, Knowlton told The Daily Sun. The county made comments and Lost Lagoon resubmitted the permit request.
Lost Lagoon proposed in 2018 to build an innovative downtown and a water park.
