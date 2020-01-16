A $30 million project to amplify mid-Charlotte County’s undersized sewer system has been stalled since June while engineers have been looking for structural problems.
Those problems have been identified, Charlotte County Utilities announced late Wednesday, and repairs will begin next week. The repairs are largely to 35 manholes and two wet wells in the master lift station at the Eastport sewage treatment plant.
The contractor, Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., started almost two years ago on the project to lay 3.5 miles of 48-inch sewer pipe taking effluent to from the Niagra Canal to the Eastport sewage treatment plant near I-75. A new master lift station was to be built.
Kiewitt’s contract was for $21.7 million. The county will not be paying anything extra for this work, said Utilities spokeswoman Caroline Wannall.
Problems first showed up in routine inspections, Wannall said. Then, the county and Johnson Engineering began deconstruction and X-ray inspections. They found problems with the manhole structures.
Kiewit stopped work in June 2019. The county began to develop a corrective action plan with Kiewit in August 2019.
Once again, the contractor will have to remove water from large ponds that run alongside Kings Highway. This time, however, Wannall said, less water will be removed, and there is hopefully no need to replace the sewer pipes. Some of the pipes are 35 feet below ground.
This project has been on the books for a long time, since before Hurricane Irma led to the failure of the sewer system in mid-county and the release of sewage in the county waterways. Charlotte County is under its own corrective action plan since after Irma, with the state Department of Environmental Protection. The county is required to improve its systems to prevent sewage overflows or breaks, which happen fairly frequently throughout the county.
With this delay, Utilities has asked the state for an extension to its deadline for completing its corrective actions, Wannall said. The state has not yet responded.
In mid-county, the 1960s sewer system is considered undersized, particularly in the rainy season. The old lift stations have been overwhelmed, requiring the county to station trucks to move effluent when necessary.
This delay in the process should not lead to any sewer overflows or sewer line breaks, Wannall said.
Work de-watering the ponds along Kings Highway should be completed by Jan. 20, according to the new schedule. The full project may not be done until winter 2021, which is two years longer than originally projected.
