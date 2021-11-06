Another 1,000 homes off Burnt Store Road are up for debate at the Charlotte County Planning Advisory Board Monday, along with a revised resort plan for the Placida fishery, a recreational vehicle park on the Peace River and a new Harpoon Harry's restaurant on the other side of the harbor.
The board meets at 1:30 p.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle. It does not make final decisions but votes on whether to recommend a zoning decision to the Board of Commissioners, which makes the final decision at a later date.
Burnt Store Road
In south county, Maronda Homes is applying for rezoning to allow up to 1,000 homes at 16000 Zemel Road on 315 acres near Burnt Store Road. This would be an increase from the currently allowed 31 homes.
Fishery
Commissioners approved plans for the fishery marina at Placida in 2018 as presented by a local couple from Boca Grande. The couple had stepped in with a more modest plan for the coveted waterfront site after a larger developer's plan was rejected as too intense.
The approved plan led to the demolition of all the aging but historic buildings on the site. Then the pandemic hit.
The current owner is listed as Placida Point LLC with an agent out of St. Louis, MO. The details have gone from 60 55+ condominiums to 99 residential units. Retail space remains at 4,000 square feet. Hotel rooms and restaurant space are similar at 155 and 4,560 square feet respectively.
The height of buildings appears to remain capped at 39.9 feet, however an architectural feature is listed at 66 feet.
New Harpoon Harry's
Harpoon Harry's is also planning a new waterfront location on the other side of Charlotte Harbor on Bayshore Drive. The plan is to build retail space and a restaurant on 16 acres near Edgewater Drive. The location is partially within the Charlotte Harbor District, which is zoned for redevelopment along with the upcoming Sunseeker resort.
RV park
Along the Peace River just north of Punta Gorda's city limits, owner Stephan Charles of Englewood wants a zone change from residential to recreational vehicle park on 24 acres also on Shell Creek on Riverside Drive.
