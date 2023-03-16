How do you judge a multi-tent food festival with lots of different things to eat?
With a lot of restraint. Get the idea without getting full.
Much as you long to wolf down that whole waffle, swish a little in syrup and take just a tiny nibble.
At every tent, apologize profusely for the food you’re wasting.
This year’s 15th annual Taste of Punta Gorda, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, enlisted John Wright, president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, Vice Mayor Melissa Lockhart and myself as judges.
They awarded exhibitors 1 to 10 points for food’s most important quality (taste) and a maximum 5 points each for plating/presentation and creativity.
In many ways, the outcome was surprising.
None of last year’s winners exhibited.
This year’s winners — a home-food caterer, a first-time participant who almost didn’t exhibit, and a chain — were stunned to find themselves for the first time on the receiving end for plaques.
That two of them won with chicken and waffles shouldn’t really be a surprise.
Market research firm Datassential reported in 2022 that chicken and waffles are now found on 4.6% of U.S. menus, up 45% over the past four years.
The National Restaurant Association’s annual “What’s Hot” ranking lists comfort fare and fried chicken with spicy, sweet-hot flavors in its top 5.
There’s just something about that gingham-apron comfort.
The judges weren’t immune.
SONIA AND SHUGAR RAY’S TOP TASTE
Sonia Owens, herself a North Port Rotarian, champions the nonprofit Caribbean American Cultural Connections, which provides arts scholarships for multicultural students, promotes local Caribbean businesses and has presented annual food and music fests, including the Caribbean Jerk and Cultural Festival and the Reggae Sundowner Series.
“It’s not just Jamaica,” Owens explained. “It’s Cuba, Haiti, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic. They’re all residents here.”
Owens and her sister Sheila Meek’s Shugar Ray’s Catering scored big time at this year’s Taste of Punta Gorda, taking first place on all counts — jazzy taste, perky plating and a creative twist on their mama’s recipe for jerk chicken and waffles.
“This year, we tried something different and made the waffle with cinnamon roll dough instead of regular waffle mix, with sweet plantain, a sugary glaze and syrup on top,” Owens said.
Follow CACC’s events on Facebook @caccincfl, or call 941-291-5905 for more information from Sonia Owens and Shugar Ray’s Catering, which does event planning and serves whatever kind of cuisine the client wants — not just Caribbean.
BROOKLYN JOE, NEAR NO-SHOW
Justin Ryan, who now runs Punta Gorda’s Brooklyn Joe’s Pizza for owners Joe and Linda Russo, at first brushed off a Rotary member’s invitation to this year’s Taste.
He had plenty else to do without prepping for a food fest.
But when the young manager finally went for it, he threw himself at it with the panache of a natural-born promoter.
For two weeks, he and his three-person team practiced and prepped for their prize-winning $2 tastes: baked ziti; hearty sausage, peppers and onions; creamy rice pudding; and mouth-watering tiramisu. They handed out red, green and white Mardi Gras beads.
And when the eating people drifted off to hear The BoogieMen, Ryan’s team carried trays of 200 desserts after them into the crowd, to give everybody one last taste and win their hearts.
When all was said and done, Brooklyn Joe’s also gave back $100 to the Punta Gorda Rotary.
Ryan’s pizzeria debut at the age of 16 was accidental, but he threw himself into that, too.
“My dad and I went to Bella Napoli one Friday night to pick up a pizza,” he remembered. “It was super busy, and there was going to be a long wait because they said they were short-staffed.”
His dad told them, “Well, I have my son in the car and you can use him.”
The rest is history.
Young Justin went in, made pizzas for the entire shift and was paid in cash by then-owner Sal Aggimenti to make sure he’d come back.
He stayed at Bella for 11 years before moving on to Brooklyn Joe’s and taking home an award.
“Wow! We did it!” he crowed.
Brooklyn Joe’s Pizza ($$, O), 941-621-8808, 1133 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Check Justin Ryan’s TikTok account @pizzajayryan, which has more than 56,000 followers.
METRO DINER LANDS THIRD
It’s not their first outing at Taste of Punta Gorda, but managing partner Karen Yen and her team from Port Charlotte’s four-year old Metro Diner proved that persistence pays.
They know they’ve got a winner in their Fried Chicken & Waffle. Guy Fieri of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” loved the dish from the first time he visited Metro’s Jacksonville flagship.
The in-restaurant version of this fried half-chicken on a Belgian waffle, topped with powdered sugar and strawberry butter, and served with sweet-and-spicy syrup, will cost you a whopping 2,360 calories.
But Taste of Punta Gorda is the one day a year when you can indulge for a fraction of the guilt.
The aroma of toasty waffles, sweet butter and syrup wafted out of Metro Diner’s tent all day, drawing hundreds of tasters.
In past years, they’ve presented the same taste. This year, it won them third place.
Go figure. Chicken and waffles are hot.
Metro Diner ($$, O), 941-220-6291, 1720 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside seating available = O.
