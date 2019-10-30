Why bike or walk along a busy highway when you could be traveling through a nature preserve.
To achieve this, the Metropolitan Planning Organization wants to jog the Florida SUN Trail in south Charlotte County away from Burnt Store Road and send it about five miles through the Yucca Pens State Wildlife Preserve before reconnecting with U.S. 41.
The MPO board this week voted to approve this change and send it to the state for the next level of approval. This would open up the project to more grant funding, said MPO Director Gary Harrell.
“The proposed re-alignment would not only help the public enjoy natural/rural scapes including access to Babcock Webb Wildlife Management area. It also would help to give the MPO and its member entities the possibility of funding other projects in the vicinity,” the MPO request states.
In particular, re-routing the state trail could also brings in more funding for a pedestrian bridge over Alligator Creek on U.S. 41, Harrell told the Sun. That crossover is not currently eligible for SUN Trails funding, he said, but it would be by re-routing.
The zag across the pine flatwoods along a canal is in keeping with the purpose of the SUN Trails, Harrell said. That purpose is to be in nature.
“Birds and bugs,” he called it.
Florida Greenways and Trails Foundation, which coordinates the SUN Trail, also has the goal of creating a pathway for bicyclists from one end of the state to another. To achieve this connectivity, not every route is picturesque.
Harrell said MPO staff will now forward the request to Tallahassee and could get an answer this year or early next year. The local MPO will do the feasibility study, he said, so that in requesting funding, the county can go straight to design and then construction. State officials already know of the MPO proposal, Harrell said.
Local projects already funded with SUN Trail funding includes $1 million for the pedestrian bridge under construction over the North Alligator Creek a little farther north on U.S. 41. SUN Trail also paid $1.4 million for the Harborwalk Gateway Project in Punta Gorda. In west County, it covered $110,000 for a feasibility study of the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail.
