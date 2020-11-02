Bill Prummell, who has served as Charlotte County Sheriff for the past eight years, has secured another four years as the chief law enforcement officer of the county.
With 73% of the vote, the Republican sheriff defeated his opponents Dale Ritchhart, who ran as a no-party candidate, and Andrew Sheets, who ran as a write-in candidate.
With several deputy vacancies and senior staff up for retirement, one of Prummell’s biggest priorities over the next four years is to recruit more qualified people to join CCSO.
“It’s been difficult because there is a law enforcement shortage nationwide right now. Nobody’s rushing into this business because of what’s going on with law enforcement being targeted, and a lot of negative things that are being said about home enforcement,” Prummell told the Sun Tuesday night. “So we want to get our staffing up, and make sure that we’re able to provide the quality services that the residents of Charlotte County have known for so many years now.”
Prummell’s campaign touted the decrease in crime since he took office, which he says was spurred on by community partnerships and intelligence-led policing. Between 2017 and 2018, the rate of index crime decreased by 11%, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
In 2017, he started the Sheriff’s Drug Recovery Initiative, an open-door program that aims to help people overcome addiction rather than arresting addicts who need treatment: another factor Prummell attributes to the decrease in crime.
Prummell’s opponents placed body cams at the top of their platforms. By early next year, body cams will be purchased, Prummell said. CCSO is in the midst of testing different vendors. He requested a budget amendment, which will be on the County Commission agenda this month.
Ritchhart, who took home 26% of the vote, ran for sheriff as a Republican in 2016, and lost to Prummell in the primary. When he filed to run as an NPA candidate this year, his campaign’s top priorities included transparency and an emphasis on community policing.
Ritchhart was not immediately available for comment.
Prummell joined the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 1992, and was first elected as sheriff in 2012. He easily won re-election in 2016 with 60% of the vote despite a tough primary fight among Republicans and hard-hitting general election campaigning from an independent and a Republican.
“Campaigns are very hard on the candidate, but they’re even harder on your family, the things that are said and done,” Prummell said. “(My family) stuck with me through thick and thin. They’ve always supported me.”
You can expect to see Prummell on the 2024 ballot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.