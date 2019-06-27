By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Billy R. Neal, 61, was a brother.
Not just in the family sense, but also to friends, strangers and thousands of bikers across the country.
A longtime Charlotte County resident, he passed away June 20 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
Saturday, family, friends and around 300 or more from the biking community are expected to come together at 11 a.m. for a memorial service to celebrate his memory and life at the Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte.
“He was a great person,” said his sister, Melody Ellison. “He would do anything for anybody at any time in the day. If your bike broke down and you called him at 2 a.m. − and you were between here and Daytona − he would get in his truck with his motorcycle trailer and come get you. He would give you the shirt off of his back. He’s that person.”
Neal was a longtime member of ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Towards Education) of Florida, a motorcycle rights organization, and one of the founding members of the group’s Peace River Chapter, which was established in 1983.
During those years he served as president (which he was at the time of his death), vice president, sergeant at arms, road captain, state delegate and legislative representative.
No matter the position, Neal was active in all aspects of the chapter, from helping to set up events, to traveling the state to other chapters’ events and to statewide meetings.
Every year, Neal would join the Freedom Rights Rally in Tallahassee in the spring where he and other ABATE members from around the state go to the capital during legislative session and visit their representatives and senators.
“Billy was very legislative man,” said Paul Pawlicki of Hard Road Ministries and ABATE’s local chapter chaplain. “He has filled all those areas and was very important to other bikers.”
Neal was a pivotal part in organizing ABATE’s different charities and events, some of which included toy runs, events and other motorcycling activities.
“We have a toy run (to donate toys to kids in need during Christmas) that (has been) gigantic,” Pawlicki said. “There was one where I was at the front and we filled two lanes of traffic over seven miles of road − that’s Bill Neal.”
Neal was loved by everyone who knew him, according to Ellison.
“Everybody that he touched, loved him,” Ellison said. “He would do anything for anybody. If somebody wanted something, he would drop something to help someone. He’s that guy. He’s the guy that you could count on to help you no matter what.”
When Neal heard of a Charlotte County woman whose house was severely damaged during Hurricane Irma, he organized a group of bikers to fix up her home.
“One lady, her house at been through Irma,” Ellison said. “Here he is, he’s got cancer and she needed help cleaning her house from the damage so he organized a group of people and they went to her house and they did whatever they had to do to help her to get back on her feet. Somebody put out a call that she needed help. He organized it and everybody went.”
Memorial contributions can be made to: ABATE of Florida, Inc. Peace River Chapter, PO Box 380415, Murdock, FL 33983 or to the Hard Road Ministries of Port Charlotte.
Friends can also visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
“The joy that the man’s feeling today (in Heaven) exceeds everything that any gang or accolade he had here on Earth so when a brother like that leaves, it’s a graduation ceremony,” Pawlicki said. “(Saturday) is ‘Bill’s Last Ride’ and we’re going to pick up the ashes at 9:30 and head to the church. It’s meaningful for us.”
