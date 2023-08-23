Florida Statehouse

The Florida Statehouse rotunda in the Florida Capitol.

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE - A House Democrat on Tuesday filed a bill for the 2024 legislative session that seeks to raise teachers’ minimum base salaries to $65,000.

Rep. Tae Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach, filed the proposal (HB 13), dubbed the “Save Our Teachers Act.”


   
