A developer must build new turn lanes at State Road 776 and Biscayne Drive.
Lennar Homes LLC has received preliminary approval for up to 358 single-family homes in a subdivision currently named Biscayne Landing.
Charlotte County commissioners last week approved a developer's agreement that requires Lennar, or whoever builds the subdivision, to build two right-hand turn lanes in exchange for comparable offsets in the county's transportation impact fees. Transportation impact fees are the most costly aspect of the fee for a developer or builder of a single-family home. Those fees are expected to go up this summer to between $6,200 to $9,700 per home. Legislation at the state level is under debate that could limit impact increases.
The agreement describes the intersection as currently failing at S.R. 776, also known as El Jobean Road, and Biscayne. The location is adjacent to the Charlotte County Fairgrounds and opposite Charlotte Sports Park. A new master-planned community called West Port also is next door to the east.
To keep the traffic situation from getting worse, Lennar has agreed to build a right-hand turn lane off S.R. 776 west onto Biscayne, and another right-hand turn lane off Biscayne, south onto S.R. 776.
Lennar had hoped to be building homes early last year, their attorney Rob Berntsson said in 2019. Home construction across the nation has encountered delays due to material and labor shortages along with increased demand.
With the new agreement, the developer can obtain certificate of occupancy for only 150 homes without the intersection. The next 100 certificates are allowed when construction of the intersections begins. Another 50 will be allowed after the intersections are complete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.