A developer must build new turn lanes at State Road 776 and Biscayne Drive.

Lennar Homes LLC has received preliminary approval for up to 358 single-family homes in a subdivision currently named Biscayne Landing.

Charlotte County commissioners last week approved a developer's agreement that requires Lennar, or whoever builds the subdivision, to build two right-hand turn lanes in exchange for comparable offsets in the county's transportation impact fees. Transportation impact fees are the most costly aspect of the fee for a developer or builder of a single-family home. Those fees are expected to go up this summer to between $6,200 to $9,700 per home. Legislation at the state level is under debate that could limit impact increases.

The agreement describes the intersection as currently failing at S.R. 776, also known as El Jobean Road, and Biscayne. The location is adjacent to the Charlotte County Fairgrounds and opposite Charlotte Sports Park. A new master-planned community called West Port also is next door to the east.

Biscayne Landing layout

Biscayne Landing's proposed layout for the first 217 homes is shown in the middle of the picture north on El Jobean Road/S.R. 776 that runs along the lower right corner. The Charlotte County Fairgrounds are next to Biscayne on the right. Charlotte County Sports Park is below S.R.776. The new master-planned community, West Port, is on the right. The amount of traffic on S.R.776 is expected to increase, leading the county to require the Biscayne developer to build right-hand turn lanes on and off S.R.776 at Biscayne Drive.

To keep the traffic situation from getting worse, Lennar has agreed to build a right-hand turn lane off S.R. 776 west onto Biscayne, and another right-hand turn lane off Biscayne, south onto S.R. 776.

Lennar had hoped to be building homes early last year, their attorney Rob Berntsson said in 2019. Home construction across the nation has encountered delays due to material and labor shortages along with increased demand.

With the new agreement, the developer can obtain certificate of occupancy for only 150 homes without the intersection. The next 100 certificates are allowed when construction of the intersections begins. Another 50 will be allowed after the intersections are complete.

