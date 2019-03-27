"We in this classroom are seekers of truth," said James Abraham, teaching a lecture series for Black History Month for Florida Gulf Coast University at Herald Court in Punta Gorda.
Abraham and his class were in search of first-hand understanding this week of what occurred last month at Port Charlotte High School, when a teacher was ordered to remove a Black History Month poster from her door.
The poster depicted former NFL player, Colin Kaepernick, who sparked controversy for kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality.
A video posted to Twitter after the incident depicted a teacher choking back tears, as she explained she had to remove the poster. The video went viral, receiving over 2.5 million views. It was re-tweeted by Kaepernick.
About 40 people gathered to hear Port Charlotte High School principal Lou Long and executive director of student services Mike Desjardins speak and answer questions about the incident.
The teacher was invited to the meeting, but declined the invitation.
Long gave a brief synopsis about what happened: A student who was offended by the poster posted it to social media. His mom later called the school and said he was refusing to go to school, and asked what they were going to do about it.
Following the incident, Desjardins said he didn't want to make any more manuals or three to four page school board policies. However, he wanted to focus on how they could get the students' voices out more.
He said the district plans to test a diversity council composed of 10-15 kids, representing students from all backgrounds, including race, sexuality, and GPA's, to give the principal feedback on a regular basis. PCHS would be a working model, from there the district would consider implementing similar councils in all schools.
"Hindsight is always 20/20," Long said, "it hurt me to hurt my students and staff in that particular matter."
Sandra Glover, one of Abraham's students, told Long, "You should have taken a stand and said 'I understand you're upset' you should've said 'this is what my students feel represent them', because that's what Colin did."
The audience clapped.
"Sometimes we speed up when we should slow down," Long said, "That's the piece I missed."
Desjardins and Long agreed that if they could do something differently, it would be to slow down in the decision-making process.
"I contacted Mr. Desjardins at 7:15 a.m., school starts a 7:20, I haven't even had time to talk to the teacher yet," Long said. "Had I talked to her, she would have said 'did you think about x, y, and z?', that's the piece I missed."
He said had he talked to the teacher beforehand, none of them would have been in that room having this particular conversation.
The audience also questioned the men on reports that students have been seen wearing red 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) hats, the slogan for Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
Long said students are allowed to wear hats outside of the building when walking from one building to another.
"It can be anything they want, as long as it doesn't cause a disruption," he said.
Desjardins clarified that one student was moved to an alternative school, because of an incident involving the MAGA hat.
The district cannot comment on the student, or what consequence he received as a result.
Desjardins said he can't commit to anything at this time such as adding a civics class to the curriculum or more diversity training. He promised he would bring up the suggestions he received to Superintendent Steve Dionisio.
A few people in the class suggested amending the policy of what students can wear on school campuses to ban clothing that is political in nature.
Desjardins agreed, "I'm a school uniform guy," he laughed.
Before dismissing the guests, Abraham asked, "what can the people in this room do to hold your feet to the fire?"
"You pretty much have for the last hour," Desjardins said.
