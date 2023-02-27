James Abraham, local author and co-founder of the Happy Hour Market, shares historical details of businesses and past residents during the Black History Month Celebration at the Happy Hour Market, Bailey’s Brothers Park in Punta Gorda Friday.
Charlotte County NAACP Chapter 5093 President Darrell Gadsden welcomes guests to the Black History Month Celebration at the Happy Hour Market at Bailey’s Brothers Park in Punta Gorda Friday.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
James Abraham, local author and co-founder of the Happy Hour Market, shares historical details of businesses and past residents during the Black History Month Celebration at the Happy Hour Market, Bailey’s Brothers Park in Punta Gorda Friday.
Lena Jones, Punta Gorda’s first USPS black letter carrier, sings “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”
Dennis Townsend and Cynthia Townsend join in singing “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” during the Black History Month Celebration at the Happy Hour Market at Bailey’s Brothers Park in Punta Gorda Friday.
Retired teacher Barbara Neitzke shares insights at the Black History Month Celebration.
Local author Naomi Pringle shared her memories with a reading of her observations at the “Black Live Matter” march held in downtown Punta Gorda, following the death of George Floyd.
Happy Market Hour Music Director Les DaCosta sings “Every Day I Have the Blues” by B.B. King.
Happy Market Hour Music Director Les DaCosta and John Meissner sing a duet entitled “Hurricane Charlie Blues” during the Black History Month Celebration.
Several dozen guests attended the Black History Month Celebration held during the weekly Friday evening Happy Hour Market at Bailey Brothers Park in Punta Gorda.
The event included opening remarks by Charlotte NAACP Chapter 5093 President Darrell Gadsden, musical entertainment by Happy Hour Market music director Les DaCosta and a reading by local author Naomi Pringle.
Other highlights were Lena Jones singing “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” and a historical overview of businesses and past residents who lived in East Punta Gorda by local author and Happy Hour Market co-founder James Abraham.
