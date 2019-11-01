PUNTA GORDA — Ryan Clayton Cole appeared in court Friday morning for the first time to answer for the death of Port Charlotte teen Khyler Edman.
Edman, 15, was reportedly killed in a “violent encounter” with Cole, protecting his 5-year-old sister after Cole broke into their home on Starlite Lane.
In the brief hearing Friday, Judge Mary Evans agreed to a no bond hold requested on the arrest warrant signed by Judge Donald Mason. A no contact order was filed for Khyler’s family.
Although the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office released the warrant Friday, approximately half of the report is redacted due to the still active investigation. It’s still unclear exactly what happened inside the home.
The warrant states the Sheriff’s Office responded after a 911 caller reported a man holding a “huge knife” had just left her carport. The man was bleeding from multiple stab wounds and indicated he had cut his hand, according to the warrant.
A handyman working in the area told deputies he had also seen the man, who he described as in his 20s to early 30s, covered in blood, wearing light colored shorts and holding “the biggest knife found in a knife block” with a silver blade. A black shirt was wrapped around his arm “kind of covering the knife.”
The man had previously made contact with the male about 15 minutes prior, when he was wearing a black shirt and did not have blood on him, according to the warrant. At the time, the suspect had gone into his toolbox, and the handyman yelled at him.
A deputy searching the area and found plant life leading into the canal behind a home on Starlite Lane had been disturbed. He believed the suspect crossed the canal to Conway Boulevard. Shortly after, a burglary was reported on Conway Boulevard, and Ryan Cole was found hiding in the foliage in a backyard on Baltic Avenue.
He was taken into custody and transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.
Khyler’s body was found deceased after three deputies responded to a woman screaming on Starlite Lane. The details of the crime scene are blacked out from the warrant.
However, a note from Judge Mason states, “Proof is evidential. Presumption is great.”
The warrant does confirm Khyler’s autopsy stated his death was “a homicide subsequent to single edged blade stab wounds.”
Cole is charged with murder in the second degree and burglary with battery. Both are punishable by up to life in prison.
Sheriff Bill Prummell stated Thursday the case is still being investigated to prepare for prosecution, and he has authorized evidence to be tested at private labs to expedite the results. Private labs charge for their services, while FDLE labs do not, and more money can be paid to expedite the testing.
CCSO spokesperson Skip Conroy would not elaborate on the cost of the tests or whether the agency is still waiting on some testing.
“Although I appreciate your interest in this investigation, it is still an ongoing one,” Conroy said in an email to the Sun. “The Sheriff advised in his press conference that we would not elaborate any further regarding evidence and their status. The integrity of any ongoing investigation, especially one like this, is of the utmost important to us.”
Conroy said it is “not uncommon” for an investigation to continue after a suspect has been charged with a crime.
Cole’s next court date is an arraignment set for Monday in the burglary and petit theft case. His arraignment for the latest second degree murder case is at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
