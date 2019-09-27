PUNTA GORDA — Healing goes much farther back than hospitals and doctors.
How far you ask? Centuries.
In fact, it goes all the way back to Africa with the Egyptians.
“You can make the case that it started in Asia also but we are focusing on Africa and where it started,” said Scot Shively, who helped research and compile a new exhibit at the Blanchard House Museum, an open access, education institution, in Punta Gorda.
The museum, located at 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., is hosting a grand opening of the new exhibit today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The exhibit, called “African Origins of Modern Health”, examines the roots of African medical practices in the Diaspora and in America.
African traditional practitioners include herbalists, traditional birth attendants (midwives), bone setters, diviners, spiritualists and traditional surgeons, according to museum’s description of the exhibit.
“(We feature) a hieroglyphic that shows all the ancient surgery instruments (Egyptians would use),” Shively said. “We went through and identified them all so even back then we know they were talking about scalpels and retractors, and scissors and incense burners (among other items).”
Visitors can follow the story from Africa through to the plantation days in America and how these practices were passed through generations.
“We talk about ‘women’s work’ such as midwives, then on to ‘grannies remedies’ and then we talk about local traditions,” Shively said. “A lot of this history ties together and comes down to what has been done here in Punta Gorda in the past.”
Africans experimented with plants in their environments and added many into their diets, religious and healing practices.
“Honey goes as far back as the Egyptians,” said Jill Shively, who also helped research and curate the exhibit. “Honey is an anti-bacterial and so they would put it on wounds. You could still put it on wounds today because bacteria does not grow in honey.”
Spanish moss could also be used to help against high-blood pressure, according to Jill.
“Dr. Martha Bireda (museum executive director) said she knew of people that would say put it in your shoe and keep it in there it would help against your high-blood pressure,” Jill said.
Bireda was not available for comment at the time of this report.
Medicine and healing are a common thread throughout humanity and the exhibit follows that thread, concluding with displays of some of modern medicine’s African pioneers.
“Otis Boykin (we feature),” Scot said. “He invented the control unit for the pacemaker. Everybody now who walks around with a pacemaker came from his real design to keep that electric impulse going into your heart.”
With every new exhibit, the museum stays true to its main mission.
“Our mission is to teach untold and untaught history,” Jill said. “This is stuff you’re not going to get in school or, if you do, it will be in a special school. We aim to expose a different element of history.”
