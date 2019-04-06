Ten pets waited, tail wagging, tongue panting Friday morning to be blessed.
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church was holding a Blessing of the Animals ceremony for the preschool students to understand compassion for animals.
“God gave us a responsibility to care for creation,” said Pastor Denvil Farley, “God placed animals in the world to be a part of our lives. We’re giving thanks to God for the gift they are in our lives.”
The church wanted to emphasize healthy interactions with animals. Even the students who may not have a pet at home, were able to learn how to have a positive interaction with the animals with another pet. Students learned how to properly approach an animal so they’re not scared, how to pet them gently, etc.
“I think it helps them to be able to value animals as part of the world and the value of caring for them,” Pastor Farley said.
Preschool classes held a month-long collection of pet items to donate to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County.
Pastor Farley said a brief reading, then a prayer for the animals.
“I brought my animal [dog, Lulu, 6 months] out for my son, so he would have support while he’s out here,” said Michaela Clemons.
“We bless ourselves when we go to church and pray, why not bless our pets and pray?” she added.
A volunteer from Animal Welfare League Gail Andersen and the assistant volunteer coordinator Patricia Cook brought a 6-month-old dog, Tyson, to be blessed.
Students crowded around Tyson, waiting for their turn to pet him.
Tyson will be up for adoption in nine weeks at AWL, whose hours were just extended to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Anything we can do to make the dogs visible, where we are, donations are a plus,” said Andersen.
