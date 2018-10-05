On Oct. 4, Christian churches around the world traditionally celebrate the feast of St. Francis of Assissi — the patron saint of animals — by blessing the pets of parishioners. On Tuesday, members of San Antonio Catholic Church in Deep Creek, and their pets — more than two dozen dogs, and a cat — joined the festivities. San Antonio parish administrator Father Leo Riley led the celebration in front of the church.“Dear Father, we thank you for giving us these pets,” he prayed, while spraying the assemblage with holy water. “They are part of your creation. Help us be kind to animals, who touch our hearts with all their love. Bless these animals. Help us to treat them wisely and to enjoy their company.” The event was sponsored by the San Antonio Columbiettes, a women’s organization affiliated with the church men’s Knights of Columbus.The ladies distributed St. Francis peace payers to each family, as well as St. Francis medals for each pet.
