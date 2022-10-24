SARASOTA — Operation Blue Roof continues its efforts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Operation program, installing Blue Roof No. 12,000 on Monday.
The new blue roof will be the first one Sanibel Island, which had been cut off from vehicle traffic after its bridge leading to it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
"The last day residents can apply for Operation Blue Roof has been extended through Nov. 1 for homeowners in Lee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte and Collier counties effected by Hurricane Ian," it said in a news release. "The Operation Blue Roof program is a no-cost, free service for homeowners, providing a temporary solution that protects their property and allows them to remain in their home as they continue to recover."
It noted that those whose homes were affected by Hurricane Ian have several ways of receiving the temporary blue roofing to protect against further rain damage. They can go to www.Blueroof.us or call 1-888-766-3258.
It noted not all roofs will qualify for the program.
"Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for FEMA," it said. "The goal of the Blue Roof program is to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced, industrial-strength sheeting to protect storm-damaged roofs until homeowners can make permanent repairs."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.