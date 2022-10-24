Blue Tarp

Blue tarps were up fast on roofs with leaking problems in Venice’s Bay Indies. The deadline for the government’s Operation Blue Roof program has been extended to Nov. 1.

 PHOTO provided BY PETER TAVINO

SARASOTA — Operation Blue Roof continues its efforts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Operation program, installing Blue Roof No. 12,000 on Monday. 

The new blue roof will be the first one Sanibel Island, which had been cut off from vehicle traffic after its bridge leading to it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. 

