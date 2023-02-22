Richard Corcoran

New College's governing board approved a contract Wednesday for former Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran's new job as the college's president.

 News Service of Florida file photo

SARASOTA — The state university system's Board of Governors on Wednesday approved a contract for Richard Corcoran to lead New College of Florida amid an effort by Gov. Ron DeSantis to reshape the liberal-arts school.

Corcoran, a Republican former House speaker and state education commissioner, is slated to begin his term as interim president Monday.


