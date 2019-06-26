PORT CHARLOTTE — Four commissioners are urging the state to make Charlotte County's interim health director permanent, but the fourth — a doctor — disagrees.
The board voted 4-1 Tuesday to send a letter to the state Department of Health in support of Interim Director Joseph Pepe.
"Joseph D. Pepe ... has done an outstanding job," the letter states.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo proposed the letter. "He seems to be doing a really good job for over a year now," Tiseo said at the meeting.
Commissioner Bill Truex also praised Pepe, in particular for his work in speeding up health inspections of septic systems.
"I appreciate someone who doesn't make excuses. Comes in. Gets it done," Truex said, adding that Pepe is good at quick adjustments, tackling issues and team building.
Commissioner Commissioner Christopher Constance — a plastic surgeon — was not so positive and voted against the letter. He noted the state had one round of interviews for the job, but did not appoint anyone and did not repost the job.
"I think the people of Charlotte County deserve an opportunity to have applicants come forth, apply for the job, be vetted. Mr. Pepe is certainly able to be part of that group," Constance said.
Constance has criticized the state Department of Health for ending primary care services for indigent patients. He has also criticized the state for removing the previous director, Dr. Frank Lepore, who is a podiatrist.
Pepe does not have a medical degree. He has a doctoral degree in education and a master's in public administration.
In Florida, the state runs county health departments, not the county. Counties host a state outpost office.
Contrary to Constance's push for a return to primary care for indigent citizens, Pepe has expressed support for the move toward prevention.
Later in the meeting, Constance grilled Pepe about whether the state would go back to providing primary care.
Pepe answered: "A decision was made many years ago that there would be a transition to a public private partnership with primary care."
Pepe explained that the state now focuses on programs that prevent disease.
"A significant portion of what drives health really is preventive strategies rather than primary care," he said.
Pepe presented his current prevention campaign to the board. That is the model called Adverse Childhood Experiences or ACE. He told the board Tuesday he is working with local health care professionals and teachers about the impact on future health of childhood experiences such as violence and abuse.
Constance and Pepe debated how primary care providers are using federal funding properly in the county, with Constance saying they are not providing enough care to the indigent.
Pepe agreed, but said to Constance, "There are ways to get to where you want to be. It's not just the direct way it used to be."
He said he is working on getting more than one revenue source and also using earned income to cover primary care for the most poor citizens.
