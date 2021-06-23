A divided board of commissioners Tuesday failed to approve a two-year extension for a 2016-era plan for 81 small homes on Loveland Boulevard between I-75 and Kings Highway.
The developer, Dreams Homes Development, may be able to get the time they need, however, by claiming a state-approved extension for projects held up during the pandemic-induced state of emergency, Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said.
Commissioners Chris Constance and Joe Tiseo voted against a two-year extension while commissioners Ken Doherty and Stephen R. Deutsch voted to approve the extension. The fifth commissioner, Bill Truex, was absent, so the 2-2 vote failed to approve the request.
Cullinan warned the board a denial would need to be backed up by a “substantial” reason, which must be more than objecting to the time delay. An example, he said, would be if the county had changed its zoning code in the interim, which has not happened.
Dreams Homes representative Rob Brooks said the plan is still to build 81 small homes on 8.7 acres.
“We’re not here to run the clock out, we’re here to work with you guys,” Brooks said. “Our goal is to make it the lowest price new homes in the area.”
What’s the price going to be, Commissioner Chris Constance asked.
If materials don’t continue with the current unprecedented escalation, Brooks said, they expect the homes to sell for $210,000 to $220,000. There was a long pause from commissioners as they took in the new price defining an affordable single-family home in Charlotte County.
Tiseo said he is concerned that Dream Homes has listed the property as for sale.
“I can’t reconcile asking for an extension to complete a project, when the land is up for sale,” Tiseo said.
Brooks said Dreams Homes can sell or do the project themselves. Dreams Homes is not local, he said, but he is, and he wants to see these homes built here.
Tiseo also questioned why the project had not proceeded after so many years.
“Irrespective of the pandemic, there’s been a housing boom going on even with a pandemic,” Tiseo said.
The first developer, Sevilla Homes LLC, ran into financial problems, Brooks said, but Dreams Homes is a large operation that has the funding.
“Dreams Homes has the wherewithal to move forward,” Brooks said.
Deutsch said he supports extending the deadline, because it was promoted in 2016 as providing affordable housing. The houses were to be only 900 square feet, similar to the original Mackle brother homes that were the start of Port Charlotte in the 1950s.
“I’m willing to support it because I’d like to see us move ahead with it,” he said.
Commissioners have debated in the past with county staff over development plans that get zoning approvals, but never proceed for years on end. The county is now considering new zoning bylaws that would allow planned development approvals that do not expire, similar to zone changes.
