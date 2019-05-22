The future of living along West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda is finished, according to some homeowners.
Residents of the Historic District spoke out against a new bed and breakfast being proposed at 751 W. Retta Esplanade across the street from the Bayfront Center and Boat Club buildings on Charlotte Harbor.
“Retta is finished as a residential area,” said Lou Brancaccio. “We know that— Carmelo’s (Italian Ristorante), pickleball (at Gilchrist Park), parking on the streets, freeloading sailboats in Charlotte Harbor — it’s a shame.”
Kim Devine, who had owned the home being proposed as a B&B for 22 years, presented details for the project at Tuesday’s City Planning Commission meeting, seeking approval of a special exception request that would allow the development in the area.
The planning commission approved the recommendation, specifying only eight rooms be available instead of the 10 that were proposed. The next step will be to bring the proposal before the City Council for a public hearing at the June 5 meeting at Council Chambers (326 W. Marion Ave.) at 9 a.m.
“As a Bed and Breakfast Inn, there will be all private suites with their own restroom and there will be no open space other than the little breakfast area and happy hour will be on the porch or the pool,” Devine said. “I saw this as more conducive to the neighborhood (rather than an Airbnb). It’s going to be beautiful.”
Devine spoke on behalf of the house’s current owner, 751 W. Retta Esplanade FL, a company owned by John Larmore of ATA Fishville, which owns Fishermen’s Village.
She said they could be using the house as an Airbnb or a short-term rental property, which has less regulation than that of a bed and breakfast.
“This situation with Airbnb,” Devine said, “(is) 20 or 30 people could get together and rent this house and they can have a party there because it’s open space.”
The site was formerly used as a single-family residence, according to the planning commission agenda documents.
In 1999, a guest cottage was added to the site with the idea of using the property for a bed and breakfast. At that time, the use was permitted within the original Historic Overlay designation. This was before the city reduced the district boundaries.
The two-structure building is no longer a part of the Historic District, but sits along it, between Berry and Dolly Streets.
“Part of why we value living in that neighborhood is that we are surrounded by neighbors that we know and neighbors who are friends,” said Historic District homeowner Larry Jaegar. “This proposal takes away neighbors and replaces them with transient strangers.”
“Imagine my world and my wife’s world if this is approved,” said Craig Ivey, who owns the neighboring property. “... (eight) couples, complete strangers, right next door to us. Our master bedroom is connected to this property ... complete strangers.”
Devine said that security will be provided by Fishermen’s Village who will serve as manager for the building.
“We haven’t really gotten into the ‘nitty gritty’ of exactly who’s job that is going to be but there will be a manager for that property that will be responsible for that property,” Devine said.
The cost to stay there is still being determined as well, according to Devine, but they have been considering between $400 and $550 a night.
“First of all, that breakfast better be damn good,” said Edward Weiner, of the city’s planning commission, laughing. “I ain’t staying there for 400 bucks but I think that if this is carried out in a fashion that it’s purported to do and the room rates are as stated, I think you are going to have some people that are coming from far away that you would be proud to walk down the street with.”
