Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, left, and Gov. Ron DeSantis at a Jan. 6 news conference in West Palm Beach.

 South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS /Joe Cavaretta

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Board of Medicine is slated Friday to consider a proposal by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to bar physicians from providing treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty-blocking medication to transgender youth.

The state Department of Health last week filed a petition asking the board, which regulates medical doctors, to start a rule-making process on the contentious issue.


