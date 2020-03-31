Southwest Florida boaters are thankful to still have access to boat ramps around the region amid quarantines and social-distancing due to coronavirus.
"(Boating) is the best way to be isolated," said local charter boat Capt. Billy Barton at the Ponce de Leon boat ramp in Punta Gorda. "That’s what living in Florida is all about. I would lose my mind without it, especially in this stressful time we're going through. Out on the water there is still a little bit of peace."
Boat ramps were active over the weekend and into the weekdays in DeSoto and Charlotte counties. Both counties, as well as Sarasota County, have kept its boat ramps open, so far.
For now, boat ramps are still open, according to Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason, even with the statewide stay-at-home order issued Wednesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
"The order specifically mentions fishing as an accepted recreational activity," Gleason told the Sun in an email Wednesday.
"I think we are safe (as far as coronavirus)," said Shane Sukhnuth, of Arcadia, at the Port Charlotte Beach boat ramp Tuesday. "You don’t see as many boats, but I think boating and fishing are probably the safer way to to be active and still be isolated.”
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued an executive order March 27 requiring that all recreational boats must be at least 50 feet apart. Each vessel is also limited to no more than 10 people on board.
"I think the 50-foot rule was to keep boats from congregating on sandbars (and riverbanks)," Barton said. "It’s good for the rest of us who just want to take our boats out (and follow the rules)."
Jake and Dalton Lane of Sarasota were at the Nocatee boat ramp in DeSoto County Saturday. Jake said they take their boat out every weekend and don't have any plans to change that for now. When launching their boat, they were the only two on the ramp.
“We come out here every weekend," Jake said. "Coronavirus isn’t going to stop us from doing so.”
The Laishley Park boat ramp was also active Tuesday, but people were keeping their distance.
"I was just out fishing," said Wyatt Francis, of Charlotte County, while loading his boat. "I'm trying to stay away from people as much as possible; fishing is a good way to stay isolated."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.