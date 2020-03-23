Boating is out for anyone who needs a Charlotte County public boat ramp starting 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Hiking on county trails, including the Charlotte Harbor Riverwalk, is also out, county officials announced Monday afternoon at the first press conference of the new coronavirus era.
Whether Punta Gorda will join the county in closing its boat ramps was unclear, with Mayor Nancy Prafke telling the Sun that City Manager Howard Kunik would decide this morning.
Prafke did say that Punta Gorda was leaving some of its venues open, such as the Harborwalk.
"At this point, we have no plan to close things that are open-air," she said, including multi-use trails.
County Commission Chairman Bill Truex scolded some members of the public for failing to heed last week's emergency order for citizens to maintain safe distances and not gather in groups of more than 10.
"I see people constantly gathering together," he said. "This is not acceptable. Our population is extremely vulnerable."
Where are people gathering since the state shutdown of restaurants and bars last week?
Boaters flocked to county and city ramps over the weekend. Many people gathered in large parties on sandbars in the intracoastal waterways, Truex said he learned from angry residents.
At supermarkets such as Publix and Walmart, shoppers cluster around the doors before opening to be the first ones in, Truex said. And in the stores, social distancing is not observed.
"If you're between them and an item they want, they're going through you," he said. "They're probably a little bit panicked."
This behavior, plus the large increase in cases recorded elsewhere in the state, led to the county decision to close down more facilities, Truex told the Sun.
"If they would take all these precautions, we wouldn't have to worry about government getting involved," he said.
Calls for financial aid related to the coronavirus crisis numbered more than 11,000, the county's Human Services Director Carrie Walsh said at the conference. These are calls for cash assistance for things like rent, car payments, food and cell phone bills.
She directed residents to the Charlotte 211 system and urged those who can to donate to the county's service fund.
The county Sheriff's Office will be increasing its patrols on beaches and parks, said Public Information Officer Claudette Bennett. The penalty for violating these rules falls within trespass laws.
"The last thing we want to do is criminally charge anyone," Bennett said.
Sheriff's deputies will be handling more cases by phone if possible, she said, but not all.
"Our criminals have not gone into self-isolation."
Local Department of Health Director Joe Pepe said the county is handling its three cases of the virus well, with the first patient being discharged. The county received another 160 test kits from the state, but noted that physicians can order their own tests through private labs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.